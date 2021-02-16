Difference between revisions of "National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe"

In '''2021''' , ''' NOIC ''' was mentioned on p22 of [[Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe]] under Case Study 2 ''The Fuel Cartels''

The Company has depots in strategic sites around the country, namely Bulawayo, Mutare, Beitbridge, Msasa and Mabvuku. '''NOIC''' has blending facilities at its depots and undertakes blending services on behalf of its clients.

The company was founded in 2011 after [[Noczim]] was unbundled into [[Petrotrade]] and ''' NOIC ''' .

'''National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe''' is a government-owned company that distributes fuel products using the pipeline from Beira in Mozambique to a depot in [[Msasa]], Harare. The products it distributes include diesel, petrol, jet A1, ethanol, and illuminating paraffin. It mainly distributes to [[ZERA]] licensed fuel retailers in the country such as Zuva, Trek, Sakunda and Puma.

Depots

Events

