Difference between revisions of "National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe"
|
m
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 23:
|Line 23:
'''National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe''' is a government-owned company that distributes fuel products using the pipeline from Beira in Mozambique to a depot in [[Msasa]], Harare. The products it distributes include diesel, petrol, jet A1, ethanol, and illuminating paraffin. It mainly distributes to [[ZERA]] licensed fuel retailers in the country such as Zuva, Trek, Sakunda and Puma.
'''National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe''' is a government-owned company that distributes fuel products using the pipeline from Beira in Mozambique to a depot in [[Msasa]], Harare. The products it distributes include diesel, petrol, jet A1, ethanol, and illuminating paraffin. It mainly distributes to [[ZERA]] licensed fuel retailers in the country such as Zuva, Trek, Sakunda and Puma.
|−
The company was founded in 2011 after [[Noczim]] was unbundled into [[Petrotrade]] and NOIC.
|+
The company was founded in 2011 after [[Noczim]] was unbundled into [[Petrotrade]] and NOIC.
|+
|+
|−
==
|+
====
|−
|+
, NOICon of
==References==
==References==
|Line 33:
|Line 35:
[[Category:Parastatals]]
[[Category:Parastatals]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 10:40, 16 February 2021
Type
|Parastatal
|Industry
|Energy
|Predecessor
|Noczim
|Founded
|2011
|Founder
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Headquarters
|Harare, Zimbabwe
|Products
|Petroleum Products
|Owner
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Website
|noic
National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe is a government-owned company that distributes fuel products using the pipeline from Beira in Mozambique to a depot in Msasa, Harare. The products it distributes include diesel, petrol, jet A1, ethanol, and illuminating paraffin. It mainly distributes to ZERA licensed fuel retailers in the country such as Zuva, Trek, Sakunda and Puma.
The company was founded in 2011 after Noczim was unbundled into Petrotrade and NOIC.
Depots
The Company has depots in strategic sites around the country, namely Bulawayo, Mutare, Beitbridge, Msasa and Mabvuku. NOIC has blending facilities at its depots and undertakes blending services on behalf of its clients.
Events
In 2021, NOIC was mentioned on p22 of Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under Case Study 2 The Fuel Cartels