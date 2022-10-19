On '''3 March 2017 ''' , former Vice President [[ Joice Mujuru ]] held a press conference to announce that she has changed the name of her political party to National People’s Party, after falling out with senior members of the Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) party. <ref name="DailyNews2">[https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2017/03/04/mujuru-launches-new-party LATEST: Mujuru launches new party], ''Daily News'', Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:4 March 2017</ref> Mujuru had previously fired 7 senior party members for plotting against her. However, the seven, who term themselves the elders retaliated by firing her. They claimed that they were the ones who had founded the party and could not be fired or expelled. <ref name="TheHerald">[http://www.herald.co.zw/latest-mujuru-changes-party-name-to-national-peoples-party/

The '''National People's Party''' is Zimbabwean political party that was formed in ''' March 2017 ''' . The party is led by [[Joice Mujuru]]. The party was formed after Joice Mujuru and other members of the [[Zimbabwe People First]] party turned on each other. <ref name="DailyNews">[https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2017/03/04/mujuru-launches-new-party LATEST: Mujuru launches new party], ''Daily News'', Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:4 March 2017</ref>

Background

2018 Manifesto

Name Controversy

A few days after forming the National People's Party Joice Mujuru was a given a two-week ultimatum to stop using the name or face a lawsuit by Amos Chiseri. Who claimed that he was the founder and president of National People’s Party, which he had formed in 1995. [4]However, Chiseri did not follow up on his threat.

Elections

Joice Mujuru is the interim leader of the National People's Party ahead of the the party's inaugural convention which was scheduled for April 2017. Candidates for the election were as follows:[5]

President

First Vice President

John Mvundura (74)

Second Vice-President

Samuel Sipepa Moyo (77)

Cuthbert Ncube (42)

Linda Dube (55)

National Chairperson

Dzikamai Mavhaire

Bancinyane Wilson

Secretary-General

Nelson Mashizha

Hamadziripi Dube

Gift Nyandoro

David Butau

Treasurer-general

Wilbert Mubaiwa

Nkuta Bukhosi

2018 attack by suspected ZANU-PF supporters

Mujuru and several of her supporters were stoned by suspected Zanu PF supporters at Chitubu Shopping Centre in Glen Norah, Harare. She was attacked while campaigning in the two suburbs. In one incident, her convoy was intercepted by commuter omnibuses carrying Zanu PF supporters, who pelted them with stones.

