The '''National People's Party''' is Zimbabwean political party that was formed in March 2017. The party is led by [[Joice Mujuru]]. The party was formed after Joice Mujuru and other members of the [[Zimbabwe People First]] party turned on each other. <ref name="DailyNews">[https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2017/03/04/mujuru-launches-new-party LATEST: Mujuru launches new party], ''Daily News'', Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:4 March 2017</ref>
==Background==
March 2017, former Vice President Joice Mujuruheld a press conference to announce that she has changed the name of her political party to National People's Party, after falling out with senior members of the Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) party. <ref name="DailyNews2">[https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2017/03/04/mujuru-launches-new-party LATEST: Mujuru launches new party], ''Daily News'', Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:4 March 2017</ref> Mujuru had previously fired 7 senior party members for plotting against her. However, the seven, who term themselves the elders retaliated by firing her. They claimed that they were the ones who had founded the party and could not be fired or expelled. <ref name="TheHerald">[http://www.herald.co.zw/latest-mujuru-changes-party-name-to-national-peoples-party/
Mujuru changes party name to National People’s Party], ''The Herald'', Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:3 March 2017</ref>
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Political Parties]]
|National People's Party
NPP Logo
|Abbreviation
|NPP
|Leader
|Dr. Joice Mujuru
|Founder
|Joice Mujuru
|Ideology
|Democrats
|National affiliation
|Zimbabwe
|Website
|nationalpeoplespartyzim
The National People's Party is Zimbabwean political party that was formed in March 2017. The party is led by Joice Mujuru. The party was formed after Joice Mujuru and other members of the Zimbabwe People First party turned on each other. [1]
Background
On 3 March 2017, former Vice President Joice Mujuru held a press conference to announce that she has changed the name of her political party to National People’s Party, after falling out with senior members of the Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) party. [2] Mujuru had previously fired 7 senior party members for plotting against her. However, the seven, who term themselves the elders retaliated by firing her. They claimed that they were the ones who had founded the party and could not be fired or expelled. [3]
2018 Manifesto
Name Controversy
A few days after forming the National People's Party Joice Mujuru was a given a two-week ultimatum to stop using the name or face a lawsuit by Amos Chiseri. Who claimed that he was the founder and president of National People’s Party, which he had formed in 1995. [4]However, Chiseri did not follow up on his threat.
Elections
Joice Mujuru is the interim leader of the National People's Party ahead of the the party's inaugural convention which was scheduled for April 2017. Candidates for the election were as follows:[5]
President
Joice Mujuru
First Vice President
John Mvundura (74)
Elliot Kasu (55)
Second Vice-President
Samuel Sipepa Moyo (77)
Cuthbert Ncube (42)
Linda Dube (55)
Bongani Nyathi
National Chairperson
Dzikamai Mavhaire
Bancinyane Wilson
Maduma Bekezela
Secretary-General
Nelson Mashizha
Hamadziripi Dube
Gift Nyandoro
David Butau
Petronella Musarurwa
Treasurer-general
Wilbert Mubaiwa
Nkuta Bukhosi
Ndou Moffat
2018 attack by suspected ZANU-PF supporters
Mujuru and several of her supporters were stoned by suspected Zanu PF supporters at Chitubu Shopping Centre in Glen Norah, Harare. She was attacked while campaigning in the two suburbs. In one incident, her convoy was intercepted by commuter omnibuses carrying Zanu PF supporters, who pelted them with stones.
Mujuru sustained facial injuries which left her cheek swollen after she was hit by an unknown object.
References
- ↑ LATEST: Mujuru launches new party, Daily News, Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:4 March 2017
- ↑ LATEST: Mujuru launches new party, Daily News, Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:4 March 2017
- ↑ [http://www.herald.co.zw/latest-mujuru-changes-party-name-to-national-peoples-party/ Mujuru changes party name to National People’s Party], The Herald, Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:3 March 2017
- ↑ Mujuru in “trouble” over the new name National People’s Party, given 14 days to change, New Zimbabwe, Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:5 March 2017
- ↑ NPP’s Mujuru unopposed, NewsDay, Retrieved:1 April 2017, Published:20 March 2017