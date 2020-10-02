Difference between revisions of "National Prosecuting Authority"

The NPA is established under section 259 of the 2013 [[ Constitution of Zimbabwe]] as a separate, independent and accountable institution responsible for instituting and undertaking criminal prosecutions on behalf of the State, promoting a just and fair system for all persons approaching the courts and protecting the rights of the arrested and detained persons as provided for by the Constitution

The NPA is established under section 259 of the 2013 Constitution as a separate, independent and accountable institution responsible for instituting and undertaking criminal prosecutions on behalf of the State, promoting a just and fair system for all persons approaching the courts and protecting the rights of the arrested and detained persons as provided for by the Constitution

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), is a body that has the constitutional mandate to combat corruption. It is one of the two Chapter 13 institutions specifically mandated ‘to combat crime and corruption’. The other being the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.





Objectives

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was established by an ACT meant: