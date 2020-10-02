Difference between revisions of "National Prosecuting Authority"
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), is a body that has the constitutional mandate to combat corruption. It is one of the two Chapter 13 institutions specifically mandated ‘to combat crime and corruption’. The other being the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.
The NPA is established under section 259 of the 2013 Constitution of Zimbabwe as a separate, independent and accountable institution responsible for instituting and undertaking criminal prosecutions on behalf of the State, promoting a just and fair system for all persons approaching the courts and protecting the rights of the arrested and detained persons as provided for by the Constitution
Objectives
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was established by an ACT meant:
- To establish the National Prosecuting Authority Board and to provide for its functions;
- To provide for the appointment the National Director of Public Prosecutions;
- To provide for the administration of the National Prosecuting Authority and the conditions of service of its members;
- To provide for the transfer of persons from the Civil Service to the National Prosecuting Authority
- To provide for matters connected with or incidental to the foregoing.