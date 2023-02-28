Difference between revisions of "National Waste Collections"
National Waste Collections collects and recycles paper and plastic.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 111 Kelvin Rd South, Grantside, Harare.
Phone: D. Phiri - 0719 345855, K. Siyajaya - 0713 929516, M. Sithole - 0733 852855, R. Nyabereka - 0773 522544.
Email: ksiyajay@nwc.co.xw;
Website:
Materials
Collects and recycles paper and plastic.
2022 - ±500 tons.