Difference between revisions of "National Waste Collections"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "National Waste Collections collects and recycles paper and plastic. See Recycle in Zimbabwe. <br/> ==Contact Details== '''Address:''' 111 Kelvin Rd South, Grantside, ...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 6:
|Line 6:
'''Address:''' 111 Kelvin Rd South, Grantside, [[Harare]]. <br/>
'''Address:''' 111 Kelvin Rd South, Grantside, [[Harare]]. <br/>
'''Phone:''' D. Phiri - 0719 345855, K. Siyajaya - 0713 929516, M. Sithole - 0733 852855, R. Nyabereka - 0773 522544. <br/>
'''Phone:''' D. Phiri - 0719 345855, K. Siyajaya - 0713 929516, M. Sithole - 0733 852855, R. Nyabereka - 0773 522544. <br/>
|−
'''Email:''' ksiyajay@nwc.co.
|+
'''Email:''' ksiyajay@nwc.co.; <br/>
'''Website:''' <br/>
'''Website:''' <br/>
Latest revision as of 11:49, 28 February 2023
National Waste Collections collects and recycles paper and plastic.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 111 Kelvin Rd South, Grantside, Harare.
Phone: D. Phiri - 0719 345855, K. Siyajaya - 0713 929516, M. Sithole - 0733 852855, R. Nyabereka - 0773 522544.
Email: ksiyajay@nwc.co.zw;
Website:
Materials
Collects and recycles paper and plastic.
2022 - ±500 tons.