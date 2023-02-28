Pindula

National Waste Collections collects and recycles paper and plastic.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: 111 Kelvin Rd South, Grantside, Harare.
Phone: D. Phiri - 0719 345855, K. Siyajaya - 0713 929516, M. Sithole - 0733 852855, R. Nyabereka - 0773 522544.
Email: ksiyajay@nwc.co.zw;
Website:

Materials

Collects and recycles paper and plastic.

2022 - ±500 tons.

