Difference between revisions of "National Youth Service"

Its stated purpose was to "transform and empower youths for nation-building through life skills training and leadership development."<ref name="nys_website">[https://web.archive.org/web/20080421130728/http://www.mydgec.gov.zw/nys.htm NATIONAL YOUTH SERVICE PROGRAMME], ''NATIONAL YOUTH SERVICE PROGRAMME, Retrieved: 13 April 2021''</ref>

The National Youth Service is a programme of the Zimbabwean government for Zimbabweans of ages 10 to 30. It was introduced in the year 2000 by late Minister for Gender, Youth and Employment Border Gezi. The graduates of the service were referred to generally as Green Bombers. Some of graduates were employed by the government as security guards at government institutions such as tertiary colleges.

The programme was later discontinued.

In 2021, cabinet approved the re-establishment of the National Youth Service Programme. The re-establishment of the National Youth Service was proposed in 2017 by the president Robert Mugabe while celebrating his 93rd birthday in Matobo, Matabeleland South. Mugabe was later removed from power via a coup in November 2017 before the programme was re-introduced.

Background

The organisation was officially banned in January 2018 after the fall of Mugabe.

Purpose

The service claimed to instil in young Zimbabweans a sense of national identity and patriotism. While it proposed to unite people above party lines, it also promoted wariness of "foreign influence and intervention" in national politics.[2] The opposing view, both inside Zimbabwe and abroad, held that the service indoctrinated its members with absolute loyalty to ZANU-PF and trained them for military operations to enforce its dominance.

Training centres

Conditions in the service training facilities were reported to include poor construction, frequent hunger and sexual abuse of girls and women.