Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Natsai Musarurwa"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Natsai Musarurwa''' is a Zimbabwean businesswoman and the founder of '''Rated 18 Shoes''' which empowers child marriage survivors through employment and education. ==B...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 16:55, 26 May 2021

Natsai Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean businesswoman and the founder of Rated 18 Shoes which empowers child marriage survivors through employment and education.

Background

She was born and raised in Zimbabwe.

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Natsai_Musarurwa&oldid=104887"