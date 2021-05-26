Difference between revisions of "Natsai Musarurwa"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Natsai Musarurwa''' is a Zimbabwean businesswoman and the founder of '''Rated 18 Shoes''' which empowers child marriage survivors through employment and education. ==B...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 16:55, 26 May 2021
Natsai Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean businesswoman and the founder of Rated 18 Shoes which empowers child marriage survivors through employment and education.
Background
She was born and raised in Zimbabwe.