She had the initial idea in 2016 after she cam across an article on child marriages. Musarurwa wanted to do on demand orinted hoodies and t-shirts. She left the idea until 2020 when Zimbabwe went into lockdown because of Covid-19.

Natsai Musarurwa graduated from the University of Toronto in 2015 aith a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) Finance and Economics.

Natsai Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean businesswoman and the founder of Rated 18 Shoes which empowers child marriage survivors through employment and education.

Background

Education

Natsai Musarurwa graduated from the University of Toronto in 2015 aith a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) Finance and Economics.[1]

Career

Rated 18 Shoes

She had the initial idea in 2016 after she cam across an article on child marriages. Musarurwa wanted to do on demand orinted hoodies and t-shirts. She left the idea until 2020 when Zimbabwe went into lockdown because of Covid-19.[2]