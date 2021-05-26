Difference between revisions of "Natsai Musarurwa"
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Business People]]
Latest revision as of 17:17, 26 May 2021
Natsai Musarurwa is a Zimbabwean businesswoman and the founder of Rated 18 Shoes which empowers child marriage survivors through employment and education.
Background
She was born and raised in Zimbabwe.
Education
Natsai Musarurwa graduated from the University of Toronto in 2015 aith a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) Finance and Economics.[1]
Career
Rated 18 Shoes
She had the initial idea in 2016 after she cam across an article on child marriages. Musarurwa wanted to do on demand orinted hoodies and t-shirts. She left the idea until 2020 when Zimbabwe went into lockdown because of Covid-19.[2]
References
- ↑ Natsai Musarurwa, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 26, 2021
- ↑ Episode 58: Shoes For a Cause with Rated 18 Shoes Founder Natsai Musarurwa, 2 Girls 1 Closet Podcast, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 26, 2021