|Natsai Mutsvangwa
|Born
|Natsai Masaiti
|Known for
|Being Neville Mutsvangwa's wife
Natsai Mutsvangwa is the wife of Neville Mutsvangwa.
Background
On 10 April 2022, Neville Mutsvangwa’s daughter Paidamoyo Nonica Mutsvangwa was involved in a car accident and died from injuries sustained during the accident while her little sister Nokutenda survived the accident with no complications.
his daughter was a pupil at Bishopslea Preparatory School for Girls in Harare.[1]
References
- ↑ Monica Mutsvangwa granddaughter dies in car accident, sister survives, Nehanda Radio, Published: April 12, 2022, Retrieved: May 16, 2022