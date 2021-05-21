Difference between revisions of "Natural History Museum"
Latest revision as of 14:16, 21 May 2021
Natural History Museum
*Tourist Resort
|Seat
|Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
Natural History Museum is a tourist resort/attraction located in Bulawayo in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environment.
See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.
Activities
There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. It is aimed at Natural Histroy (viz wildlife) but some of the activities found here include tours of historical sites, history narrations, and viewing of historical material.