+
See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.
  
 
==Activities==
+
[[Category:Tourist Resorts]][[Category:Places]][[Category:Attractions]]
Natural History Museum
*Tourist Resort
  • Tourist Attraction
Bulawayo Metropolitan Province

Natural History Museum is a tourist resort/attraction located in Bulawayo in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environment.

See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.

Activities

There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. It is aimed at Natural Histroy (viz wildlife) but some of the activities found here include tours of historical sites, history narrations, and viewing of historical material.


