In July 2018, Ndabanengi Mataga was elected to Ward 7 Rusape Town Council, for MDC Alliance with 280 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Rusape Town Council with 280 votes, beating Evaristo Manyengavana of Zanu PF with 190 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

