Difference between revisions of "Ndaizivei Jean Machingura"

In July 2018, Ndaizivei Jean Machingura was elected to Ward 7 Chegutu Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 724 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Chegutu Municipality with 724 votes, beating Oncemore Chihoro of Zanu-PF with 538 votes and Freeman Hakuyere of NPF with 170 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

