Difference between revisions of "Ndanga"

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Ndanga East returned to Parliament:
- Simbi Veke Mubako of Zanu PF - 27 795 votes.
- Hundson Negro Dope of PF-ZAPU - 130 votes.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Ndanga/Zimuto returned to Parliament:
- Mayor Urimbo of Zan PF - 32 319 votes.
- Peter Matumbike of PF-ZAPU - 105 votes.
See Ndanga Hospital.