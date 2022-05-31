Difference between revisions of "Ndanga"

(No difference)

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Ndanga East returned to Parliament:

Simbi Veke Mubako of Zanu PF - 27 795 votes.

Hundson Negro Dope of PF-ZAPU - 130 votes.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Ndanga/Zimuto returned to Parliament:

Mayor Urimbo of Zan PF - 32 319 votes.

Peter Matumbike of PF-ZAPU - 105 votes.

