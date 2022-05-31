Difference between revisions of "Ndanga"

Pindula

* [[Mayor Urimbo]] of Zanu PF - 32 319 votes.
 
* [[Peter Matumbike]] of PF-ZAPU - 105 votes.  
 
* [[Peter Matumbike]] of PF-ZAPU - 105 votes.  
  

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Ndanga East returned to Parliament:

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Ndanga/Zimuto returned to Parliament:

See Ndanga Hospital.

