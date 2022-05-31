Difference between revisions of "Ndanga"

Pindula

In or near [[Zaka]], [[Masvingo Province]].
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], Ndanga East returned to [[Parliament]]:  
* [[Simbi Mubako|Simbi Veke Mubako]] of Zanu PF - 27 795 votes.  
 
* [[Hundson Negro Dope]] of PF-ZAPU - 130 votes.  
  

In or near Zaka, Masvingo Province.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Ndanga East returned to Parliament:

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Ndanga/Zimuto returned to Parliament:

See Ndanga Hospital.

