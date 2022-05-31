Difference between revisions of "Ndanga"
Latest revision as of 05:26, 31 May 2022
In or near Zaka, Masvingo Province.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Ndanga East returned to Parliament:
- Simbi Veke Mubako of Zanu PF - 27 795 votes.
- Hundson Negro Dope of PF-ZAPU - 130 votes.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Ndanga/Zimuto returned to Parliament:
- Mayor Urimbo of Zanu PF - 32 319 votes.
- Peter Matumbike of PF-ZAPU - 105 votes.
See Ndanga Hospital.