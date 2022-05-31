Difference between revisions of "Ndanga Hospital"
==Contact Details==
*Ndanga, Zaka, Zimbabwe
* Ndanga, Zaka, Zimbabwe
*+263 34 2281
* +263 34 2281
==References==
[[Category:Hospitals]]
|Ndanga Hospital
|Geography
|Coordinates
|Template:20°10'51.6"S 31°19'20.5"E
Ndanga Hospital is a health facility in Zaka, Masvingo Province.
Contact Details
- Ndanga, Zaka, Zimbabwe
- +263 34 2281