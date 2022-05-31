Difference between revisions of "Ndanga Hospital"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 05:24, 31 May 2022

Ndanga Hospital
Ndanga Hospital.JPG
Geography
CoordinatesTemplate:20°10'51.6"S 31°19'20.5"E

Ndanga Hospital is a health facility in Zaka, Masvingo Province.


Contact Details

  • Ndanga, Zaka, Zimbabwe
  • +263 34 2281


References

