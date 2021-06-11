Difference between revisions of "Ndarama Secondary School"
Revision as of 12:47, 11 June 2021
Ndarama Secondary School is in Masvingo Province.
Location
Address: Ndarama Mucheke 2, Plot Number 1099, Jairos Jiri, Mucheke, Box 811 / Address
P. Bag 9010, Masvingo.
Telephone: 039252252, 039253089, 039252984.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Ndarama-high-school-129018627146823/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.