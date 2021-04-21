Difference between revisions of "Ndinonzi Levie"

Tsongo began writing when he was 10 years old where he wrote short stories and poems. He also loved drawing but it was drama that he chose. In 2000 he wrote a short story which was published in a Finnish magazine. He never did drama at school but used to do plays with his friends until high school. In 2010 he met Nyasha Nhau in Chitungwiza when he was auditioning for a part in a drama in which he ended up being the screenplay writer. There he was to meet the likes of actor, director, and producer Christopher Makosana of Sunningdale Cassanova which aired on ZBC TV. He moved to Cape Town in 2013 where he met filmmaker Mark Mazonde. He wrote the screenplay for The Newcomer which was produced by Mark Mazonde. In 2019 he started Bhoo Here TV with his friend, Marshal Tynash Jnr in Cape Town.

Background

Ndinonzi Levie, real name Levie Tsongo, was born in Harare on 30 July 1987 and was raised in Dzivaresekwa township.

Education

He did his primary education in Harare at Nhamburiko Primary School from 1995 to 2001, secondary school at Dzivaresekwa 1 High in 2002, Alheit High School 2003 to 4 and finished his high school education in Masvingo at Dewure High School in 2007. He studied journalism at UMAA Institute and did Film Production and Management at Gramophix Film College in Harare.

He holds Seppo Ainammo and Oili Wuolle in high regard as they were his heroes from 1995 until he finished his education. Seppo and Oili are the founders of Dzikwa Trust, an organization that caters for the underprivileged children in Dzivaresekwa.

Career

Tsongo began writing when he was 10 years old where he wrote short stories and poems. He also loved drawing but it was drama that he chose. In 2000 he wrote a short story which was published in a Finnish magazine. He never did drama at school but used to do plays with his friends until high school. In 2010 he met Nyasha Nhau in Chitungwiza when he was auditioning for a part in a drama in which he ended up being the screenplay writer. There he was to meet the likes of actor, director, and producer Christopher Makosana of Sunningdale Cassanova which aired on ZBC TV. He moved to Cape Town in 2013 where he met filmmaker Mark Mazonde. He wrote the screenplay for The Newcomer which was produced by Mark Mazonde. In 2019 he started Bhoo Here TV with his friend, Marshal Tynash Jnr in Cape Town.