Difference between revisions of "Ndlovu Secondary School"

(Created page with "'''Ndlovu Secondary School''' is in Victoria Falls, Hwange District, Matabeleland North Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and...")
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
Eighteen pupils from Ndlovu Secondary School in Hwange are stranded and not attending school after their makeshift boarding facility was closed last month following a sex scandal.
Latest revision as of 09:56, 3 June 2021
Ndlovu Secondary School is in Victoria Falls, Hwange District, Matabeleland North Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Chief Mvuthu BH 9 Village, Victoria Falls, Hwange District.
Telephone: 01344633.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Ndlovu High sex storm pupils stranded Sunday News, 2 August 2015. https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/ndlovu-high-sex-storm-pupils-stranded/
Eighteen pupils from Ndlovu Secondary School in Hwange are stranded and not attending school after their makeshift boarding facility was closed last month following a sex scandal.