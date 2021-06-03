Difference between revisions of "Ndlovu Secondary School"

Eighteen pupils from Ndlovu Secondary School in Hwange are stranded and not attending school after their makeshift boarding facility was closed last month following a sex scandal.

Eighteen pupils from Ndlovu Secondary School in Hwange are stranded and not attending school after their makeshift boarding facility was closed last month following a sex scandal.

See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>

See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

Ndlovu Secondary School is in Victoria Falls, Hwange District, Matabeleland North Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: Chief Mvuthu BH 9 Village, Victoria Falls, Hwange District.

Telephone: 01344633.

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Famous names associated with the school.





Other information

Further Reading

Ndlovu High sex storm pupils stranded Sunday News, 2 August 2015. https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/ndlovu-high-sex-storm-pupils-stranded/

Eighteen pupils from Ndlovu Secondary School in Hwange are stranded and not attending school after their makeshift boarding facility was closed last month following a sex scandal.