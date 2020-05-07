Difference between revisions of "Ndumiso Gumede"

In 2017 again he had to dismiss allegations that he was a traditional healer or had simply gone nuts.

Ndumiso Gumede is a Zimbabwean veteran football administrator who is the current Highlanders Football Club president. He is also a former vice president of [ZIFA]].

Background

Ndumiso Gumede was born in 1946 and served in football administration for long and has been in the Highlanders structures since early 1970s as the representative in Harare. He is a divorcee since 1993.

Career

Gumede got involved in the Highlanders structures in the early 1970s as the club's representative in Harare, served as the club’s chairman and also as secretary- general and vice-president of ZIFA. He recalled his journey with Highlanders, describing 1986 as his most illustrious year when the club bagged all trophies except the league title. It was also the year when Bosso bought it’s Robert Mugabe Way offices, camping house in Luveve known as “Hotel California” and the club also managed to take over Queens Bowling Club, which is now the Highlanders clubhouse.[1]

Gumede is a former Zifa vice-president and he served the local football mother body in different capacities since being invited as a committee member by then Youth, Sport and Recreation Minister Joice Mujuru in 1980. He is also an ex-Zifa secretary general, Zifa vice-chairman, Zifa committee member, Zifa CEO, a member of the CAF Appeals Committee, Highlanders chairman, ex-ZBC continuity announcer and actor.

He was Sports Master while teaching at Highfield Secondary School in 1969 before he became a Highlanders executive's representative in Harare in 1974. He started teaching at Mzilikazi High School in 1975. In the same year he joined the Highlanders Fundraising Committee. He became Bosso's executive chairman in 1978. In 1979 he reportedly played a big role in making sure that the club returned to the Super League following their breakaway in 1975 to form the South Zone. He waved goodbye to local football at a time he was a member of the FIFA Interpol Match Fixing Prevention Programme.[2]





Trivia

Ndumiso Gumede was involved in an embarrassing altercation with the then 23-year-old Bulawayo woman in 2015 who claimed that the veteran football administrator was failing to take care of a four-month-old child he allegedly sired with her.

At some point in time in 2017 he had to clear the air on rumours which circulated in Bulawayo that he was a resident of an Old People's Home. "It's not like I'm staying at an old people's home. I actually have a room at a place where senior citizens stay. The place is called Coronation Cottages and it is just near the Highlanders Clubhouse," said the outspoken former Bosso chief executive officer.

"I stay at my rural home in Inyathi and I use the room at the Coronation Cottages when I come to town (Bulawayo)," he added.

In 2017 again he had to dismiss allegations that he was a traditional healer or had simply gone nuts.

References