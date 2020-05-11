Difference between revisions of "Ndunduma Barbara Mudzimu"

In July 2018, Ndunduma Barbara Mudzimu was elected to Ward 1 Mudzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2823 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Mudzi RDC with 2823 votes, beating Golden Nyazwigo of MDC-Alliance with 633 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
