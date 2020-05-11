Difference between revisions of "Ndunduma Barbara Mudzimu"
Latest revision as of 07:30, 11 May 2020
In July 2018, Ndunduma Barbara Mudzimu was elected to Ward 1 Mudzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2823 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 1 Mudzi RDC with 2823 votes, beating Golden Nyazwigo of MDC-Alliance with 633 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020