Difference between revisions of "Ndunduma Barbara Mudzimu"

In '''July 2018''', ''' Ndunduma Barbara Mudzimu ''' was elected to Ward 1 [[Mudzi RDC]], for Zanu-PF, with 2823 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Mudzi RDC with 2823 votes, beating Golden Nyazwigo of MDC-Alliance with 633 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

