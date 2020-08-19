Difference between revisions of "Nehemiah Mutendi"

At present, the Zion Church has grown to be one of the biggest locally initiated churches in [[Zimbabwe]]. It has followers in most parts of the country. The church has also established annex churches overseas in countries such as the United Kingdom. The church has thousands of followers. It is known for its somewhat unique music which includes the use of indigenous percussion instruments such as drums and trumpets. The church is also known for its barefoot dances which along with the beating of drums and backing voices to give it a true orchestra sound.

Nehemiah Mutendi is a Zimbabwean born religious figure who is the leader of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) one of the biggest locally initiated churches in the country.

Background

Nehemiah Mutendi was born on 15 September 1939 at Mukute in Bikita, Masvingo and he is the sixth son of the late Rev Samuel Mutendi. At the age of 37 in 1977, he left teaching as he was ordained Bishop and leader of the Zion Christian Church after his father had passed on in 1976.

Work History

Mutendi is a former teacher. He was also director of a company called Whitepark Limited which was launched in 2002.[1]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, is listed under the thematic group “The Clergy”. He is listed with two loans of US$271,000.00 and US$315,600.00 for a grand total of US$586,600.00.. [2]

Religious career

With the title Bishop, Mutendi was appointed leader of the Zion Church after the death of its founder Samuel Mutendi in 1976. As the leader of the church, Mutendi has the responsibility of taking forward the so-called Zion City Dream of the founding fathers of the church which strives towards philanthropy, education and health service centres for its people. Bishop Mutendi was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Zimbabwe in 2012 for leading the faith-based organisation into a development and spirituality brand it is today.[3]

At present, the Zion Church has grown to be one of the biggest locally initiated churches in Zimbabwe. It has followers in most parts of the country. The church has also established annex churches overseas in countries such as the United Kingdom. The church has thousands of followers. It is known for its somewhat unique music which includes the use of indigenous percussion instruments such as drums and trumpets. The church is also known for its barefoot dances which along with the beating of drums and backing voices to give it a true orchestra sound.

