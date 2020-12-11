Pindula

Nelia Kadungure is a Zimbabwean socialite and businesswoman. She is the sister to the late Ginimbi and is the major heiress to the businessman's wealth.

Background

Nelia is the sister to the late Genius Kadungure. She has a sister named Juliet.

Nelia has a son and together they stayed at Ginimbi's famous Domboshava Mansion.[1]

Inheritance

She inherited the bulk of Ginimbi's estate. According to the details of Ginimbi Will Details, Nelia will get 60% of the funds generated from the Genius Kadungure Trust.[2]

