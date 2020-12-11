Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Nelia Kadungure"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 96: Line 96:
 
File:Nelia-Kadungure.jpg| Nelia posing for a picture
 
File:Nelia-Kadungure.jpg| Nelia posing for a picture
 
File:Ginimbi-and-Nelia.jpg|Nelia with the late Ginimbi
 
File:Ginimbi-and-Nelia.jpg|Nelia with the late Ginimbi
 +
File:All-white-Nelia-Kadungure.jpg|Nelia (right) at one of Ginimbi's all-white parties
 
</gallery>
 
</gallery>
  

Latest revision as of 12:19, 11 December 2020

Nelia Kadungure
Nelia-K.jpg
BornNelia Kadungure
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
  • Businesswoman
Parent(s)Anderson Kadungure (father)
RelativesGinimbi, Juliet Kadungure

Nelia Kadungure is a Zimbabwean socialite and businesswoman. She is the sister to the late Ginimbi and is the major heiress to the businessman's wealth.

Background

Nelia is the sister to the late Genius Kadungure. She has a sister named Juliet.

Nelia has a son and together they stayed at Ginimbi's famous Domboshava Mansion.[1]

Inheritance

She inherited the bulk of Ginimbi's estate. According to the details of Ginimbi's Will, Nelia will get 60% of the funds generated from the Genius Kadungure Trust.[2]

Pictures

  • Nelia Kadungure At Ginimbi's Domboshava Mansion

  • Nelia posing for a picture

  • Nelia with the late Ginimbi

  • Nelia (right) at one of Ginimbi's all-white parties

Social Media and Contacts

References

  1. Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Ginimbi lifestyle, our amusement park?, Herald, Published: October 24, 2020, Retrieved: December 11, 2020
  2. Daniel Nemukuyu, family accepts unsigned will, Herald, Published November 26, 2020, Retrieved: December 11, 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Nelia_Kadungure&oldid=95507"