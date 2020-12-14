|description= Nelia Kadungure is the sister to the late Zimbabwean businessman and socialite Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi.

Nelia Kadungure is a Zimbabwean socialite and businesswoman. She is the sister to the late Ginimbi and is the major heiress to the businessman's wealth.

Background

Nelia is the sister to the late Genius Kadungure. She has a sister named Juliet.

Nelia has a son and together they stayed at Ginimbi's famous Domboshava Mansion.[1]

Inheritance

She inherited the bulk of Ginimbi's estate. According to the details of Ginimbi's Will, Nelia will get 60% of the funds generated from the Genius Kadungure Trust.[2]

Pictures

Nelia Kadungure At Ginimbi's Domboshava Mansion

Nelia posing for a picture

Nelia with the late Ginimbi

Nelia (right) at one of Ginimbi's all-white parties