|keywords= Nelia Kadungure background, Nelia Kadungure married, Nelia Kadungure Husband, Nelia Kadungure Education
|description= Nelia Kadungure is the sister to the late Zimbabwean businessman and socialite Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi.
|Nelia Kadungure
|Born
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Parent(s)
|Anderson Kadungure (father)
|Relatives
|Ginimbi, Juliet Kadungure
Nelia Kadungure is a Zimbabwean socialite and businesswoman. She is the sister to the late Ginimbi and is the major heiress to the businessman's wealth.
Background
Nelia is the sister to the late Genius Kadungure. She has a sister named Juliet.
Nelia has a son and together they stayed at Ginimbi's famous Domboshava Mansion.[1]
Inheritance
She inherited the bulk of Ginimbi's estate. According to the details of Ginimbi's Will, Nelia will get 60% of the funds generated from the Genius Kadungure Trust.[2]
Pictures
Social Media and Contacts
- Instagram: Nelia Kadungure
References
- ↑ Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Ginimbi lifestyle, our amusement park?, Herald, Published: October 24, 2020, Retrieved: December 11, 2020
- ↑ Daniel Nemukuyu, family accepts unsigned will, Herald, Published November 26, 2020, Retrieved: December 11, 2020