

Nelisa Mchunu is a South African actress known for playing the role of Fikile on Uzalo.

Background

Mchunu was raised by her single mom in Wartburg in KwaZulu-Natal along with her siblings. Her father lived in Clermont and had 10 children apart from Mchunu and her siblings.

Nelisa was four years old when her father died. When she was in Grade 8 Nelisa and her two brothers had to move from the suburbs in KwaZulu-Natal to a township in Inanda to stay with her grandmother because her mom was having financial issues.[1]

Siblings

Mchunu's sister is award-winning actress Londeka Mchunu.[1]

Education

When she matriculated, Nelisa Mchunu went to study media studies at the University of Witwatersrand (Wits). It was not her first choice – she wanted to study drama, but her mother did not approve. In her third year, Mchunu dropped out of school because her mother could no longer afford to pay for her tuition.[1]

Career

After dropping out of university due to financial constraints, Nelisa Mchunu became a waitress then later worked as an assistant for a PR company. She eventually landed a job as an extra on SABC 3’s Isidingo. One of the directors made her a featured extra, which meant she would have more screen time and would get one or two lines.[1]

Uzalo

Mchunu joined Uzalo in 2016 as 'Fikile.[1]

She made her last appearance on Uzalo on 17 May 2021. Viewers watched Fikile break Sbu’s heart and tell him she’s leaving for good.[2]

References



