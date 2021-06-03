|description= Nelisa Mchunu is a South African actress known for playing the role of Fikile on Uzalo.

Nelisa Mchunu is a South African actress known for playing the role of Fikile on Uzalo.

Background

Mchunu was raised by her single mom in Wartburg in KwaZulu-Natal along with her siblings. Her father lived in Clermont and had 10 children apart from Mchunu and her siblings.

Nelisa was four years old when her father died. When she was in Grade 8 Nelisa and her two brothers had to move from the suburbs in KwaZulu-Natal to a township in Inanda to stay with her grandmother because her mom was having financial issues.[1]

Siblings

Mchunu's sister is award-winning actress Londeka Mchunu.[1]

Education

When she matriculated, Nelisa Mchunu went to study media studies at the University of Witwatersrand (Wits). It was not her first choice – she wanted to study drama, but her mother did not approve. In her third year, Mchunu dropped out of school because her mother could no longer afford to pay for her tuition.[1]

Career

After dropping out of university due to financial constraints, Nelisa Mchunu became a waitress then later worked as an assistant for a PR company. She eventually landed a job as an extra on SABC 3’s Isidingo. One of the directors made her a featured extra, which meant she would have more screen time and would get one or two lines.[1]

Uzalo

Mchunu joined Uzalo in 2016 as Fikile.[1]

She made her last appearance on Uzalo on 25 May 2021. Viewers watched Fikile break Sbu’s (Simphiwe Majozi) heart and tell him she’s leaving for good.[2]

Fikile was last seen on the show on 25 May 2021 when her parents visited her in KwaMashu. They found out she had lied to them about living a lavish lifestyle. They then went back home with her, leaving Sbu nursing a broken heart.

Her character as Fikile on Uzalo was allegedly written off with those of Mpambani played by Jet Novuka and MaNgcobo played by Dawn Thandeka King, after producers could not continue with her storyline.

Nelisa Mchunu allegedly begged to be saved. The Daily Sun reported that when Nelisa was informed of the decision of her character to be killed off, she apparently begged producers to find a way to turn things around.

Uzalo spokeswoman, Nomfundo Zondi, confirmed Nelisa’s departure. She said Fikile was not killed, which gives hope she might be coming back one day.[3]

