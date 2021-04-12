Difference between revisions of "Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya''' is a South African actress. On 9 April 2021, Zikomo Awards crowned Nelisiwe the best actress in Africa. ==Career== ===Durban Gen=== ==Awards==...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 08:18, 12 April 2021
Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya is a South African actress. On 9 April 2021, Zikomo Awards crowned Nelisiwe the best actress in Africa.
Career
Durban Gen
Awards
On 9 April 2021, Zikomo Awards crowned Nelisiwe the best actress in Africa. Nelisiwe was competing against Amanda Oruh, Tersia Lesekane, Brun Njua and Nodula A Hainan. The awards reward, appreciate and recognise individuals and Charity organisations who are helping the poor in the community.[1]
References
- ↑ Zama Nteyi, NELISIWE IS A BIG WINNER, Daily Sun, Published: April 11, 2021, Retrieved: April 12, 2021