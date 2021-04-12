On 9 April 2021, Zikomo Awards crowned Nelisiwe the best actress in Africa. Nelisiwe was competing against Amanda Oruh, Tersia Lesekane, Brun Njua and Nodula A Hainan. The awards reward, appreciate and recognise individuals and Charity organisations who are helping the poor in the community.<ref name="DS">Zama Nteyi, [https://www.dailysun.co.za/Celebs/nelisiwe-is-a-big-winner-20210410 NELISIWE IS A BIG WINNER], ''Daily Sun'', Published: April 11, 2021, Retrieved: April 12, 2021</ref>

Nelisiwe Sibiya plays '''Dr Mbali Mthethwa''' in [[Durban Gen]]. Her character, '''Dr Mbali Mthethwa''' is a newly qualified doctor who moves away from her fiancé and the small town they grew up into the big city to serve her final year of community service at Durban General Hospital.<ref name="DM"/>

Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya is a South African actress. On 9 April 2021, Zikomo Awards crowned Nelisiwe the best actress in Africa.

Career

She broke into the industry after being discovered by actor and director Mandla N.[1]

Lockdown

Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya shot to fame after she sang the soundtrack of Mzansi Magic's Lockdown, Mama ka Bafana – and landed a supporting acting role in the series.[2]

Durban Gen

Nelisiwe Sibiya plays Dr Mbali Mthethwa in Durban Gen. Her character, Dr Mbali Mthethwa is a newly qualified doctor who moves away from her fiancé and the small town they grew up into the big city to serve her final year of community service at Durban General Hospital.[2]

Awards

On 9 April 2021, Zikomo Awards crowned Nelisiwe the best actress in Africa. Nelisiwe was competing against Amanda Oruh, Tersia Lesekane, Brun Njua and Nodula A Hainan. The awards reward, appreciate and recognise individuals and Charity organisations who are helping the poor in the community.[3]

Trivia

Faith Sibiya's favorite dish is Ubhontshisi obrown nophuthu (brown beans and pap).[2]