Difference between revisions of "Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Awards)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(5 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya''' is a South African actress. On 9 April 2021, Zikomo Awards crowned Nelisiwe the best actress in Africa.
|+
'''Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya''' is a South African actress . On 9 April 2021, Zikomo Awards crowned Nelisiwe the best actress in Africa.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Career==
==Career==
|Line 29:
|Line 39:
|keywords= Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya, Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya Age, Nelisiwe Sibiya Durban Gen,
|keywords= Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya, Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya Age, Nelisiwe Sibiya Durban Gen,
|description=
|description=
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
}}
}}
[[Category:South African Actresses]]
[[Category:South African Actresses]]
Revision as of 09:00, 12 April 2021
Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya is a South African actress and musician. On 9 April 2021, Zikomo Awards crowned Nelisiwe the best actress in Africa.
Background
Mother
Her mother Dudu died.[1]
Siblings
Nelisiwe had an older sister named Thabisile who was a musician. Thabisile taught Nelisiwe how to sing before she died. [1]
Career
She broke into the industry after being discovered by actor and director Mandla N.[2]
Lockdown
Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya shot to fame after she sang the soundtrack of Mzansi Magic's Lockdown, Mama ka Bafana – and landed a supporting acting role in the series.[3]
Durban Gen
Nelisiwe Sibiya plays Dr Mbali Mthethwa in Durban Gen. Her character, Dr Mbali Mthethwa is a newly qualified doctor who moves away from her fiancé and the small town they grew up into the big city to serve her final year of community service at Durban General Hospital.[3]
Awards
On 9 April 2021, Zikomo Awards crowned Nelisiwe the best actress in Africa. Nelisiwe was competing against Amanda Oruh, Tersia Lesekane, Brun Njua and Nodula A Hainan. The awards reward, appreciate and recognise individuals and Charity organisations who are helping the poor in the community.[4]
Trivia
Faith Sibiya's favorite dish is Ubhontshisi obrown nophuthu (brown beans and pap).[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 MPILETSO MOTUMI, #WomensMonth: Nelisiwe Sibiya is a living testimony of perseverance, IOL, Published: August 31, 2018, Retrievd: April 12, 2021
- ↑ Nelisiwe Sibiya on building a house after matric and being in debt, ZAlebs, Published: June 22, 2020, Retrieved: April 12, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 3.2 Bandile Ntshingila, Nelisiwe Sibiya on starring in Durban Gen and why she celebrates her heritage every day of the year, DRUM, Published: September 24, 2020, Retrieved: April 12, 2021
- ↑ Zama Nteyi, NELISIWE IS A BIG WINNER, Daily Sun, Published: April 11, 2021, Retrieved: April 12, 2021