Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya is a South African actress and musician. On 9 April 2021, Zikomo Awards crowned Nelisiwe the best actress in Africa.

Background

Age

Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya was born on September 13, 1992.[1][2]

Mother

Her mother Dudu died.[1]

Siblings

Nelisiwe had an older sister named Thabisile who was a musician. Thabisile taught Nelisiwe how to sing before she died. [1]

Education

Nelisiwe had to repeat Grade 3 because she could not go to school for two years and her mother had no money to send her. In January 2015 Sibiya got accepted to study Musical Studies at TUT. Nelisiwe could not go to university because her mother did not have the money. Sibiya saved up from the different gigs she got through her singing. She used the money she had saved to build a house for her mother. However, after managing to build the house for her mother, she passed away. Sibiya eventually went to university and graduated in 2018. She was fortunate to get into musicals that paid so well was able to pay the fees of her first year and she got a bursary for the remaining two years.[3][1]

Career

She broke into the industry after being discovered by actor and director Mandla N.[3]

Lockdown

Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya shot to fame after she sang the soundtrack of Mzansi Magic's Lockdown, Mama ka Bafana – and landed a supporting acting role in the series.[4] Mama ka Bafana was recorded two days after burying her mother.[1]

Durban Gen

Nelisiwe Sibiya plays Dr Mbali Mthethwa in Durban Gen. Her character, Dr Mbali Mthethwa is a newly qualified doctor who moves away from her fiancé and the small town they grew up into the big city to serve her final year of community service at Durban General Hospital.[4]

Awards

On 9 April 2021, Zikomo Awards crowned Nelisiwe the best actress in Africa. Nelisiwe was competing against Amanda Oruh, Tersia Lesekane, Brun Njua and Nodula A Hainan. The awards reward, appreciate and recognise individuals and Charity organisations who are helping the poor in the community.[5]

Trivia

Faith Sibiya's favorite dish is Ubhontshisi obrown nophuthu (brown beans and pap).[4]