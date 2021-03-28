Nelli Tembe real name Anele Tembe is a South African chef and the wife of rapper AKA.





Background

Nelli is related to South African media personality Nondumiso Tembe.[1]

Father

Nelli's father is businessman Moses Tembe who is the Chairman of Phumelela Gaming & Leisure Ltd. He is also on the board of 9 other companies with interests in tourism, retail as well as industrial operations.[1]

Husband

AKA

Relationship With AKA

Nelli Tembe was traditionally married to AKA after the rapper paid lobola for her in March 2021. AKA broke the news on his social media platforms, Twitter and Instagram. In a post that he captioned with emojis of a cow and a heart, are a few photos of him and those believed to be his lobola delegation and those of Nelli and individuals believed to be her family.

On Instagram Nellie commented by saying "My husband" to which AKA replied "My wife". AKA's relationship with Nelli started a short while after he broke up with his baby mama, DJ Zinhle.[2]

Education

Nelli attended the Jackie Cameron School of Food and Wine where she enrolled for an 18-month-long cookery course between 2018 and 2019. During this time she was also accepted to join the school's work placement segment at The Test Kitchen in Cape Town.[1]





Trivia

Nelli featured on AKA's EP Bhovamania on a song titled Finessin’. In the song, AKA praises Nelli, calls her a lioness and talks about their love. Nellie raps in the intro of the song.[1]