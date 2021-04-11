Difference between revisions of "Nelli Tembe"
==Background==
==Background==
==Trivia==
==Trivia==
featured on AKA's EP ''Bhovamania'' on a song titled ''Finessin’''. In the song, AKA praises Nelli, calls her a lioness and talks about their love. Nellie raps in the intro of the song.<ref name="T"/
==References==
==References==
Nellie Tembe real name Anele Tembe is a South African chef and the wife of rapper AKA.
Background
Nelli is related to South African media personality Nondumiso Tembe.[1]
Father
Nelli's father is businessman Moses Tembe who is the Chairman of Phumelela Gaming & Leisure Ltd. He is also on the board of 9 other companies with interests in tourism, retail as well as industrial operations.[1]
Husband
AKA
Relationship With AKA
Nelli Tembe was traditionally married to AKA after the rapper paid lobola for her in March 2021. AKA broke the news on his social media platforms, Twitter and Instagram. In a post that he captioned with emojis of a cow and a heart, are a few photos of him and those believed to be his lobola delegation and those of Nelli and individuals believed to be her family.
On Instagram Nellie commented by saying "My husband" to which AKA replied "My wife". AKA's relationship with Nelli started a short while after he broke up with his baby mama, DJ Zinhle.[2]
Education
Nelli attended the Jackie Cameron School of Food and Wine where she enrolled for an 18-month-long cookery course between 2018 and 2019. During this time she was also accepted to join the school's work placement segment at The Test Kitchen in Cape Town.[1]
Trivia
Nellie featured on AKA's EP Bhovamania on a song titled Finessin’. In the song, AKA praises Nelli, calls her a lioness and talks about their love. Nellie raps in the intro of the song.[1]
Death Hoax
On Sunday 11 April 2021, there was news Nellie had jumped out of the 10th floor at Pepper Club in Cape Town.[3] Twitter users alleged that AKA pushed Nellie whilst some said she committed suicide. One Twitter user alleged that AKA was at Ayepyep Lifestyle in Cape Town promoting Cruz Vodka a few hours before he allegedly pushed Nellie out of a window.[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Mahlohonolo Magadla, AKA has a fiancé – here’s what we know about her so far, True Love, Published: February 23, 2021, Retrieved: March 28, 2021,
- ↑ Zimbili Vilakazi, AKA PAYS LOBOLA FOR NELLI, Daily Sun, Published: March 28, 2021, Retrieved: March 28, 2021
- ↑ Man’s NOT Barry Roux, Twitter, Published: April 11, 2021, Retrieved: April 11, 2021
- ↑ Musa Khawula, Twitter, Published: April 11, 2021, Retrieved: April 11, 2021