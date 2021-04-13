Nelli was related to South African media personality [[Nondumiso Tembe]].<ref name="T">Mahlohonolo Magadla, [https://www.news24.com/truelove/celebrity/aka-has-a-fiance-heres-what-we-know-about-her-so-far-20210223 AKA has a fiancé – here’s what we know about her so far], ''True Love'', Published: February 23, 2021, Retrieved: March 28, 2021, </ref>

Nellie Tembe

Nellie Tembe real name Anele Tembe was a South African chef and the wife of rapper AKA.

Background

Nelli was related to South African media personality Nondumiso Tembe.[1]

Father

Nelli's father is businessman Moses Tembe who is the Chairman of Phumelela Gaming & Leisure Ltd. He is also on the board of 9 other companies with interests in tourism, retail as well as industrial operations.[1]

Husband

AKA

Relationship With AKA

Nelli Tembe was traditionally married to AKA after the rapper paid lobola for her in March 2021. AKA broke the news on his social media platforms, Twitter and Instagram. In a post that he captioned with emojis of a cow and a heart, are a few photos of him and those believed to be his lobola delegation and those of Nelli and individuals believed to be her family.

On Instagram Nellie commented by saying "My husband" to which AKA replied "My wife". AKA's relationship with Nelli started a short while after he broke up with his baby mama, DJ Zinhle.[2]

Education

Nelli attended the Jackie Cameron School of Food and Wine where she enrolled for an 18-month-long cookery course between 2018 and 2019. During this time she was also accepted to join the school's work placement segment at The Test Kitchen in Cape Town.[1]





Trivia

Nellie featured on AKA's EP Bhovamania on a song titled Finessin’. In the song, AKA praises Nelli, calls her a lioness and talks about their love. Nellie raps in the intro of the song.[1]

Death

On Sunday 11 April 2021, there was news Nellie had jumped out of the 10th floor at Pepper Club in Cape Town.[3] Twitter users alleged that AKA pushed Nellie whilst some said she committed suicide. One Twitter user alleged that AKA was at Ayepyep Lifestyle in Cape Town promoting Cruz Vodka a few hours before he allegedly pushed Nellie out of a window.[4]

Western Cape police spokesman Captain Frederick van Wyk told Daily Sun,

“Crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area for clues. Cape Town central police are investigating an inquest case after an incident at a hotel this morning at about 7:45 on the corners of Loop and Bloem streets in the Cape Town CBD where the body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased.”

Nellie and AKA was said to be at the hotel as part of the celebrations for one of the rapper’s friends.[5]