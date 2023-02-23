Nellie and AKA was said to be at the hotel as part of the celebrations for one of the rapper’s friends.<ref name="DS">Christopher Maogi, [https://www.dailysun.co.za/Celebs/akas-fiance-dies-mysteriously-20210411 AKA'S FIANCE DIES MYSTERIOUSLY], ''Daily Sun'', Published: April 11, 2021, Retrieved: April 11, 2021</ref>

<blockquote>“Crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area for clues. Cape Town central police are investigating an inquest case after an incident at a hotel this morning at about 7:45 on the corners of Loop and Bloem streets in the Cape Town CBD where the body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased.”</blockquote>

On Sunday 11 April 2021, there was news Nellie had jumped out of the 10th floor at Pepper Club in Cape Town.<ref name="A">[https://twitter.com/AdvoBarryRoux/status/1381170513414864900 Man’s NOT Barry Roux], ''Twitter'', Published: April 11, 2021, Retrieved: April 11, 2021</ref> Twitter users alleged that AKA pushed Nellie whilst some said she committed suicide. One Twitter user alleged that AKA was at Ayepyep Lifestyle in Cape Town promoting Cruz Vodka a few hours before he allegedly pushed Nellie out of a window.<ref name="K">[https://twitter.com/khawula_musa/status/1381192917503635457 Musa Khawula], ''Twitter'', Published: April 11, 2021, Retrieved: April 11, 2021</ref>

'''Nellie''' featured on [[AKA]]'s EP ''Bhovamania'' on a song titled ''Finessin’''. In the song, AKA praises '''Nelli''', calls her a lioness and talks about their love. '''Nellie''' raps in the intro of the song.<ref name="T"/>

Nellie featured on [[AKA]]'s EP ''Bhovamania'' on a song titled ''Finessin’''. In the song, AKA praises Nelli, calls her a lioness and talks about their love. Nellie raps in the intro of the song.<ref name = "T" / >

'''Tertiary:''' Jackie Cameron School of Food and Wine where she enrolled for an 18-month-long cookery course between '''2018''' and '''2019'''. During this time she was also accepted to join the school's work placement segment at The Test Kitchen in Cape Town.<ref name="T"/>

A story was published quoting a letter the Tembe family wrote to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in '''2022''' alleging that [[AKA]] killed Anele. She reportedly died after jumping off the Pepperclub Hotel balcony in Cape Town, where they were staying. The Tembe family believe the rapper pushed or threw her from the balcony of the hotel room. The Tembes also believe that Forbes did not attend to Anele, who was alive for 20 minutes after she hit the ground, but instead cleaned the hotel room of blood and then allegedly went on to party with his friends. <ref name=" AKA’s family blue-ticks tycoon Moses Tembe as tension simmers"> [https://sundayworld.co.za/news/akas-family-blue-ticks-tycoon-moses-tembe-as-tension-simmers/ AKA’s family blue-ticks tycoon Moses Tembe as tension simmers], Sunday World, Published: 19 February 2023, Retrieved: 23 February 2023''</ref>

[[AKA]]’s family ignored his deceased fiancée’s father [[Moses Tembe]]’s request to attend the award-winning muso’s funeral amid mounting tensions between the two families. AKA, who was dating Nadia Nakai after breaking up with media personality Bonang Matheba and the mother of his child DJ Zinhle, was shot and killed outside Wish restaurant in Durban, KwaZulu - Natal . [[Moses Tembe]], was the father of [[AKA]]’s late fiancée '''Anele “Nellie” Tembe'' '.

Nelli attended the Jackie Cameron School of Food and Wine where she enrolled for an 18 - month-long cookery course between 2018 and 2019 . During this time she was also accepted to join the school ' s work placement segment at The Test Kitchen in Cape Town . <ref name="T"/>

'''Nellie''' and [[AKA]] was said to be at the hotel as part of the celebrations for one of the rapper’s friends. <ref name = "DS">Christopher Maogi, [https://www.dailysun.co.za/Celebs/akas-fiance-dies-mysteriously-20210411 AKA'S FIANCE DIES MYSTERIOUSLY], ''Daily Sun'', Published: April 11, 2021, Retrieved: April 11, 2021</ref>

On Instagram Nellie commented by saying "My husband" to which AKA replied "My wife". AKA's relationship with Nelli started a short while after he broke up with his baby mama, [[DJ Zinhle]].<ref name="D">Zimbili Vilakazi, [https://www.dailysun.co.za/Celebs/aka - pays - lobola-for-nelli-20210328 AKA PAYS LOBOLA FOR NELLI], ''Daily Sun'', Published: March 28, 2021, Retrieved: March 28, 2021 </ ref >

Nelli Tembe was traditionally married to [[AKA]] after the rapper paid lobola for her in March 2021. AKA broke the news on his social media platforms, Twitter and Instagram. In a post that he captioned with emojis of a cow and a heart, are a few photos of him and those believed to be his lobola delegation and those of Nelli and individuals believed to be her family.

Nelli's father is businessman [[Moses Tembe]] who is the Chairman of Phumelela Gaming & Leisure Ltd. He is also on the board of 9 other companies with interests in tourism, retail as well as industrial operations.<ref name="T"/>

< blockquote > “Crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area for clues . Cape Town central police are investigating an inquest case after an incident at a hotel this morning at about 7 : 45 on the corners of Loop and Bloem streets in the Cape Town CBD where the body of a 22 - year - old woman was found deceased.” </ blockquote >

Nelli was related to South African media personality [[Nondumiso Tembe]]. < ref name="T" > Mahlohonolo Magadla, [https://www . news24.com/truelove/celebrity/aka-has-a-fiance-heres-what-we-know-about-her-so-far-20210223 AKA has a fiancé – here’s what we know about her so far], ''True Love'', Published : February 23, 2021, Retrieved: March 28, 2021, </ref>

'''Death:''' On Sunday '''11 April 2021''', there was news Nellie had jumped out of the 10th floor at Pepper Club in Cape Town. <ref name="A">[https://twitter.com/AdvoBarryRoux/status/1381170513414864900 Man’s NOT Barry Roux], ''Twitter'', Published: April 11, 2021, Retrieved: April 11, 2021</ref> Twitter users alleged that [[AKA]] pushed '''Nellie''' whilst some said she committed suicide. One Twitter user alleged that [[AKA]] was at Ayepyep Lifestyle in Cape Town promoting Cruz Vodka a few hours before he allegedly pushed '''Nellie''' out of a window. <ref name="K">[https://twitter.com/khawula_musa/status/1381192917503635457 Musa Khawula], ''Twitter'', Published: April 11, 2021, Retrieved: April 11, 2021</ref>

On Instagram Nellie commented by saying "My husband" to which [[AKA]] replied "My wife". [[AKA]]'s relationship with '''Nelli''' started a short while after he broke up with his baby mama, [[DJ Zinhle]].<ref name="D">Zimbili Vilakazi, [https://www.dailysun.co.za/Celebs/aka-pays-lobola-for-nelli-20210328 AKA PAYS LOBOLA FOR NELLI], ''Daily Sun'', Published: March 28, 2021, Retrieved: March 28, 2021</ref> <br/>

'''Marriage:''' '''Nelli Tembe''' was traditionally married to [[AKA]] after the rapper paid lobola for her in '''March 2021'''. [[AKA]] broke the news on his social media platforms, Twitter and Instagram. In a post that he captioned with emojis of a cow and a heart, are a few photos of him and those believed to be his lobola delegation and those of '''Nelli''' and individuals believed to be her family. <br/>

'''Nelli''' was related to South African media personality [[Nondumiso Tembe]]. <ref name="T">Mahlohonolo Magadla, [https://www.news24.com/truelove/celebrity/aka-has-a-fiance-heres-what-we-know-about-her-so-far-20210223 AKA has a fiancé – here’s what we know about her so far], ''True Love'', Published: February 23, 2021, Retrieved: March 28, 2021, </ref> <br/>

'''Nelli''''s father is businessman [[Moses Tembe]] who is the Chairman of Phumelela Gaming & Leisure Ltd. He is also on the board of 9 other companies with interests in tourism, retail as well as industrial operations.<ref name="T"/> <br/>

Nellie Tembe

Nellie Tembe real name Anele Tembe was a South African chef and the wife of rapper AKA, and daughter of Moses Tembe.

Personal Details

Born:

Nelli's father is businessman Moses Tembe who is the Chairman of Phumelela Gaming & Leisure Ltd. He is also on the board of 9 other companies with interests in tourism, retail as well as industrial operations.[1]

Nelli was related to South African media personality Nondumiso Tembe. [1]

Marriage: Nelli Tembe was traditionally married to AKA after the rapper paid lobola for her in March 2021. AKA broke the news on his social media platforms, Twitter and Instagram. In a post that he captioned with emojis of a cow and a heart, are a few photos of him and those believed to be his lobola delegation and those of Nelli and individuals believed to be her family.

On Instagram Nellie commented by saying "My husband" to which AKA replied "My wife". AKA's relationship with Nelli started a short while after he broke up with his baby mama, DJ Zinhle.[2]

Death: On Sunday 11 April 2021, there was news Nellie had jumped out of the 10th floor at Pepper Club in Cape Town. [3] Twitter users alleged that AKA pushed Nellie whilst some said she committed suicide. One Twitter user alleged that AKA was at Ayepyep Lifestyle in Cape Town promoting Cruz Vodka a few hours before he allegedly pushed Nellie out of a window. [4]

Western Cape police spokesman Captain Frederick van Wyk told Daily Sun,

“Crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area for clues. Cape Town central police are investigating an inquest case after an incident at a hotel this morning at about 7:45 on the corners of Loop and Bloem streets in the Cape Town CBD where the body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased.”

Nellie and AKA was said to be at the hotel as part of the celebrations for one of the rapper’s friends. [5]

AKA’s family ignored his deceased fiancée’s father Moses Tembe’s request to attend the award-winning muso’s funeral amid mounting tensions between the two families. AKA, who was dating Nadia Nakai after breaking up with media personality Bonang Matheba and the mother of his child DJ Zinhle, was shot and killed outside Wish restaurant in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Moses Tembe, was the father of AKA’s late fiancée Anele “Nellie” Tembe.

A story was published quoting a letter the Tembe family wrote to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2022 alleging that AKA killed Anele. She reportedly died after jumping off the Pepperclub Hotel balcony in Cape Town, where they were staying. The Tembe family believe the rapper pushed or threw her from the balcony of the hotel room. The Tembes also believe that Forbes did not attend to Anele, who was alive for 20 minutes after she hit the ground, but instead cleaned the hotel room of blood and then allegedly went on to party with his friends. [6]

School / Education

Tertiary: Jackie Cameron School of Food and Wine where she enrolled for an 18-month-long cookery course between 2018 and 2019. During this time she was also accepted to join the school's work placement segment at The Test Kitchen in Cape Town.[1]

Service/Career

Events

Trivia

Nellie featured on AKA's EP Bhovamania on a song titled Finessin’. In the song, AKA praises Nelli, calls her a lioness and talks about their love. Nellie raps in the intro of the song.[1]



