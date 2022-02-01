Difference between revisions of "Nelson Chamisa"

'''Nelson Chamisa''' is a Zimbabwean politician and current president of the [[ Citizens' Coalition for Change]]. He was elected presdient of the [[Movement for Democratic Change]] at the party's congress on 25 May 2019. Chamisa is the former member of parliament for [[Kuwadzana]], former Minister of Information and Technology, former Vice President of the [[MDC-T]].

'''Nelson Chamisa''' is a Zimbabwean politician and current president of the [[ Movement for Democratic Change]]. He was elected presdient at the party's congress on 25 May 2019. Chamisa is the former member of parliament for [[Kuwadzana]] , former Minister of Information and Technology , former Vice President of the [[MDC-T]].

Nelson Chamisa is a Zimbabwean politician and current president of the Citizens' Coalition for Change. He was elected presdient of the Movement for Democratic Change at the party's congress on 25 May 2019. Chamisa is the former member of parliament for Kuwadzana, former Minister of Information and Technology, former Vice President of the MDC-T.

Background

He was born to Alice and Sylvanus Chamisa on February 2, 1978, at Silveira Mission in Masvingo. He is married to Sithokozile and the couple has a son Ashlee.[1]

Education

Chamisa is a holder of the following degrees

BBA Marketing Degree IMM, SA.

BSc Honors Political Science, Zimbabwe.

Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy, Zimbabwe.

Governance and Development studies, Stanford University in California, USA.

He also studied Law at the University of Zimbabwe

He graduated with a Degree in Theology from Living Waters Bible College, an institution founded by the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe. Chamisa is a layman Pastor.

Activism and Political Career

Chamisa announced his entry into politics during his college days when he was appointed Harare Polytechnic Student Representative Council (SRC) president in his first year in 1998. The college authorities took notice of his presence and suspended him for allegedly inciting violence in Chegutu. He was only re-admitted after a High Court ruling. This, however, did not dissuade him but fueled his activism to the extent that he was elected the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) Secretary-General in 1999.[2]

Chamisa was a Member of Parliament of Kuwadzana East in the political party before his attempt at the presidency. In 2003, Chamisa broke new ground in the politics of Zimbabwe by becoming the youngest Member of Parliament at age 25. He was also the youngest cabinet Minister in Zimbabwe's Government of National Unity in 2009 when he was appointed Minister of Information and Communication Technology.

In mid-February 2018, immediately after the death of then party president, Morgan Tsvangirai, Chamisa was appointed Acting President by a National Council meeting. This was followed however by several squabbles within the party as co-Vice Presidents Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri contested the validity of the decision.

On 1 March 2018, a national executive and national council meeting appointed Chamisa the President of the MDC-T.[3] In August 2018 Chamisa lost the presidential election to Emmerson Mnangagwa after getting 44.3% of the vote, against Mnangagwa's 50.8%.

Loss of Positions in the MDC

During the National Congress held in November 2014, Nelson Chamisa lost two influential opportunities which many political commentators had allegedly tipped him to win. He was reduced to an ordinary card carrying member. First, Chamisa lost the position of the Organising Secretary which had made him famous and influential in the party. He had held the position for a number of years and was at the helm of activity during the days of the Government of National Unity from 2008 to 2013.[4]

Prior to the elective congress held in Harare at City Sports Centre, Chamisa had won in all the 10 provinces where the preliminaries were held. This raised hopes within the party that Chamisa was heading for a victory. Tempers were already set as the Nelson Chamisa supporters indicated that Chamisa was already in charge as the Secretary-General of the Party. However, considering how Chamisa eventually lost the elections, there was widespread speculation that there was serious vote buying in the initial elections which saw his victory. Vote buying, however, could not be entertained during the national elective congress and this subsequently resulted in his defeat.

The election results were as follows; Douglas Mwonzora garnered 2 464 votes against Chamisa’s 1 756.[4] A number of reasons have also been given for Chamisa's loss. Some believed that Chamisa had become vocal against Morgan Tsvangirai' s plans to centralize power. Thus there was a conspiracy between Morgan Tsvangirai and Mwonzora and other senior party members to discard young Chamisa from the front-line. On the contrary, Mwonzora, who was contesting against Chamisa was accused of boot-licking in order the support of party leader Morgan Tsvangirai.[4]

Factionalism

After the loss, there was speculation that Chamisa was going to join the so-called 'MDC Renewal Team' led by Welshman Ncube. However, Chamisa broke the silence when he announced that he had no plans to join a political which had left the mainstream party to establish an independent political entity. Soon after his ouster from party politics, Chamisa was appointed a legal practitioner by the High Court of Zimbabwe. [5]

Ouster Rumours

After his ouster as party's Organising Secretary, it was reported that the National Executive of the party was planning to pass a vote of no confidence on Chamisa. It was alleged that Chamisa had plans to unseat a constitutionally elected President of the party; Tsvangirai. It was alleged that Chamisa had partnered other strategic party leaders, especially in the Youth wing to remove Tsvangirai from the Presidency. This came after the controversial elective congress in 2014 which saw Mwonzora taking the position of the Secretary-General which Chamisa was also contesting for. After the planned ouster began to circulate in the local media, the MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu denied the factionalism allegations in the party. He was quoted in the Herald saying,

“It is news to me, I am hearing it for the first time. I am the national spokesperson of the party and I have never heard of anything like that. Hon Chamisa is a valuable member of our party who was recently appointed to run a very crucial portfolio in the National Executive,”.[6]

Appointment as MDC-T Vice Presidenct

In mid-July 2016 Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri were appointed as the party's new Vice Presidents. They joined the party's first Vice-President Thokozani Khupe at a time when Morgan Tsvangirai was diagnosed with cancer.

USA Testimony and 15billion claim

In December of 2017, he was part of the MDC alliance delegation that appeared before a United States Congressional Committee on Foreign Relations in the USA to appraise Americans on the situation in Zimbabwe. After his return, Chamisa reportedly said Donald Trump, the USA president had promised MDC political party $15b if they were to win the 2018 elections. Chamisa told party supporters at a rally in Mutare in January 2018,

When we met with President Trump in America alongside Biti, he asked us how much we needed to move the country forward and we told him that we needed $15 billion. He assured us that the money will be disbursed soon after winning the elections. He told us that he had faith in us because we don’t behave like Zanu PF crooks.

However the US Denied Chamisa’s Claim That Trump Will Unveil $15 Billion If MDC Alliance Wins Elections. After the USA had distanced itself from the statement Chamisa reportedly said he was misquoted by the media.I Was Misquoted, Chamisa Indicated US$15 Billion Claim It was reported that MDC Alliance apologized to the USA for the claim Chamisa had made. Reports had it that Chamisa was not part of the group that went to apologized. [7]

Chamisa further did not let go of the claim that MDC had secured money to assist with the cash flow problems Zimbabwe was facing. Whilst at a rally in Masvingo on 11 February 2018 he was quoted as saying,

Zanu PF has no infrastructure master plan, but we have it. We have already talked about the money that we need for infrastructure rehabilitation for the next three years, $14,9 billion is the money needed and we already have it, and we have assurances. If we disclose the source, people will raise questions about the source, so I will not disclose it.





Clash with Chiwenga in Parliamnent

Chamisa and Constantino Chiwenga clashed in parliament over war veterans welfare. Chamisa reportedly argued that the Vice President was not giving a timeline for the war veterans. Chiwenga reportedly retaliated and indicated that Chamisa should not spend time going to the USA but help build his country. [8]

Race to succeed Tsvangirai

After Tsvangirai was taken to South Arica for medical treatment, it was reported that the late MDC-T leader had appointed Chamisa as the Acting President until he had returned to the country. However, this was not accepted by the other 2 Vice Presidents of the political party Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri.

It was also reported that Elizabeth Macheka, Tsvangirai's wife influenced Tsvangirai's decisions to choose Chamisa. The relatives of Tsvangirai disputed that Chamisa had been appointed as the Acting President. Chamisa replied to their comments indicating that they were not the party and should not involve themselves in party decisions. The MDC Youth League gave the 3 Vice Presidents an ultimatum to solve their differences but this proved futile.

Soon after Tsvangirai's death, the National Council were reported to have appointed Chamisa as the Acting President of MDC-T for 12 months , however, Mudzuri and Khupe did not attend the meeting and continued to conduct separate meetings. Khupe Accused Chamisa of being power hungry as he did not wait for the burial of Morgan Tsvangirai

Factionalism after the death of Morgan Tsvangirai

Chamisa was appointed acting president as Mudzuri and Thokozani Khupe were in South Africa where they are engaged in coalition talks with other opposition parties.

MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe contested Morgan Tsvangirai’s appointment of Nelson Chamisa as the party’s acting president saying that it is unconstitutional

Obert Gutu dismissed Nelson Chamisa’s appointment as the party’s acting president taking over from Elias Mudzuri.

Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa all claimed to be the rightful acting president in the absence of veteran party leader Morgan Tsvangirai who was undergoing treatment in South Africa.

Morgan Tsvangirai’s family broke its silence over the succession race in the MDC-T. They dismissed Luke Tamborinyoka’s statement appointing Nelson Chamisa as MDC-T acting president until their father’s return from South Africa where he was receiving treatment for colon cancer.

MDC-T deputy president Elias Mudzuri (EM) said his colleague Nelson Chamisa lied that he spoke to ailing leader Morgan Tsvangirai who was in South Africa receiving treatment.

MDC-T Deputy Nelson Chamisa insisted that he was appointed the party’s acting president by ailing leader Morgan Tsvangirai who was in South Africa where he was receiving treatment.

Chamisa said that while he respected the Tsvangirais, the family was not the party and was not privy to internal party communication.

MDC-T youth Chairperson Happymore Chidziva gave the opposition party’s two Vice Presidents Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri 48 hours to deal with the factional fights that threatened to derail the party’s election campaign.

The party’s co-vice presidents Elias Mudzuri and Thokozani Khupe boycotted a standing committee meeting convened by Nelson Chamisa. The party’s national chairman Mr Lovemore Moyo also boycotted the meeting.

Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa called for separate meetings at two different locations. At a time when many it was expected that the two would be united as they mourned their former principal, Morgan Tsvangirai.

Chamisa was appointed as the Acting President by the party’s national council although the two other vice presidents did not attend the meeting. Chamisa claimed that Mudzuri did not attend the meeting despite being notified while Khupe was still on her way to Harare.

MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe accused her counterpart Nelson Chamisa of being power hungry and staging a coup.

Lydia Tsvangirai, the mother of the late former Prime Minister and opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai declared that she did not want to see her son’s widow Elizabeth Macheka and MDC-T Acting President Nelson Chamisa at her son’s burial.

MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora said that his party violated its own constitution by electing Nelson Chamisa as the acting president of the party, a day after the death of Morgan Tsvangirai.

According to Welshman Ncube, Tsvangirai chose Chamisa to take over from him after his eventual death.

The late Morgan Tsvangirai’s youngest son Richard endorsed MDC-T acting president Nelson Chamisa as the successor to his father.

Battle over the use of the MDC-T name and logo

In 2018 after the death of Morgan Tsvangirai Chamisa and Khupe were engaged in a battle that spilled into the courts over the use of the Party name and Logo.

Chamisa's urgent chamber application

Chamisa's lawyers Atherstone and Cook Legal Practitioners filed an urgent chamber application at the Bulawayo High Court citing Dr Khupe, Mr Bhebhe and Mr. Obert Gutu, as respondents.

Chamisa sought an order stopping the respondents from “unlawfully exploiting and abusing its registered MDC-T trademark, symbols and signs.”

In his founding affidavit, MDC-T acting chairperson Mr Morgan Komichi said: This is an application for an order interdicting the respondents from unlawfully using the applicant’s name in the pursuit of their political agenda and infringing on registered trademarks. The respondents were dismissed as members and office bearers of the party on 23 March 2018 Mr. Komichi said Dr Khupe and her allies were causing confusion and misleading MDC-T followers by continuing to use the party trademark, symbols and signs.

Mr Komichi also said that

MDC-T is our name and is our own property. We have past experience on this issue, some tried to do it previously and you know what happened. We are going to approach the courts when the right time comes

Chamisa’s camp was represented by lawyers, Josphat Tshuma and Lucas Nkomo, while Khupe, former national organizer, Abednico Bhebhe and former party spokesperson, Obert Gutu, were represented by Lovemore Madhuku.

Justice Bere's ruling on the Name and logo case

High Court judge, Justice Francis Bere ruled that the two parties (Chamisa and Khupe) should approach an arbitration court for a determination on the matter. Justice Bere said it was not clear which MDC-T was the legitimate one between the Chamisa and the Khupe-led factions.He said the argument can only be resolved through arbitration.[9]

Chamisa's criticism of Justice Bhere's Ruling

In a statement released by his spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka, Chamisa said Justice Bere’s judgment was political.

However, law experts said Chamisa’s comments were offside on the matter since he is the one who had approached the courts in the first place. Law Society of Zimbabwe president Mr Misheck Hogwe said Chamisa should resist criticising the court system. Hogwe Said





The matter before the court was by any definition a political dispute. If the political parties believed that the court had jurisdiction to entertain the matter they ought to respect the ruling of the court. This is not to say the losing party necessarily has to agree with the ruling. Litigants should resist the temptation to be bad losers so that the integrity of our courts is maintained.

Awards

He has received local as well as international awards for his intellectual prowess.

Best student Practice of marketing IMM Southern Africa University of Zimbabwe Book prize (twice) Political Science and International Relations Victors award 2011 outstanding and exemplary leadership Minister of the year 2011 Voted top 35 of under 35 young people in International Affairs

Trivia

He was the youngest member of Parliament for Kuwadzana Constituency.

He was also the youngest cabinet Minister in 2009.

10 things Chamisa said during 2018 election campaign

Stiff penalties for corruption a maximum of 30 years for perpetrators.

Chamisa promised Zimbabweans a bullet train should they vote for his party in the coming elections-the bullet train would travel from Harare to Bulawayo, a distance of 446 km, in 35 minutes.

US President Donald Trump had promised to provide US$15 billion to MDC-T, in case it wins the elections.

Protection of traffic offenses prosecution by camera on the roads

Regular allowances for Traditional leaders

Improved working conditions for Teachers

Improved transport for Police Officers

Transparent Land Audit and allocation of title

Improve access to public spaces for the disabled

Compensation of War Veterans

Bilateral arrangements for excess capacity skills

Hard Talk Interview

Chamisa on Hardtalk







Chamisa and MDC Alliance petition to ZEC

MDC March Part2 - Petitions ZEC 05-Jun-2018







MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his administration to stop tormenting former president Robert Mugabe. Chamisa said that despite Mugabe’s shortcomings, he deserved respect as one of the nation’s founding fathers. Speaking at a rally in Marondera, Chamisa said

The father whom you traveled with for 56 years, Mnangagwa you being the personal assistant, you remove him from power unceremoniously and condemned him, yes we were happy for him to go because we also wanted him to go, but when he has rested stop stressing him, why are you tormenting him leave him alone. Then we move forward with our country.[10] The only difference we have is that we respect Mugabe and his legacy, because of some positive strides he has made, where he made mistakes we do not waste our time, we are going to correct that. There is no need to institute pillars of hate with Mugabe because he is the past, he is history, he is a founding president of the first Republic, I am the president of the Second Republic





Zanu-PF Planning to use a Parallel Ballot System

Nelson Chamisa alleged that he had evidence that Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu-Pf were planning to use substitute the ballot papers with another batch which corresponding serial numbers. Chamisa said that he had been tipped off by an informant that the second batch of ballot papers will be pre-marked in favor of Zanu-PF. Speaking during an E-rally, Chamisa said,[11]

…They will have a pre-marked ballot which then will have a percentage say 70% for Mnangagwa, 30% for Chamisa or they may even want to prop up (Thokozani) Khupe to become their front person and give her a few percentage points to complete the whole picture. So, as you go to vote, when you are voting in the fictitious ballot, that ballot does no show or reflect you because it has already been pre-marked. But the moment you place your X on that ballot paper the ink that is placed on that ballot paper is then going to activate, remove it after some few hours, once is it removed then the pre-marked point is then going to reflect in favor of Mnangagwa.

Chamisa rallies in video

MDC President Nelson Chamisa Addresses a MDC Alliance rally in Gaza, Chipinge







Speaking On Chigumba’s Alleged Affair With Zanu-PF Minister

Chamisa has spoken against the victimization of Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba. Chamisa also said it is important to protect women in power and promised more women in positions of power if the MDC Alliance wins the elections.

Casting the ballot in Kuwadzana

#ZimElections2018 - Chamisa: A new emphatic voice







ZEC's police report against Chamisa

Zec confirmed that it had reported Nelson Chamisa after he briefed the media concerning the results of the election.[12]

Rejecting 2018 Presidential results

Nelson Chamisa dismissed what he called the "unverified fake results" of the election which handed victory to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.[13]

Chamisa Bronte Hotel Presser





