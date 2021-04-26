Difference between revisions of "Nelson Chamisa Presidential Election Result Challenge"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Nelson Chamisa filed a petition on 20 August 2018 seeking nullification of the July 30 presidential election won by Emmerson Mnangagwa....")
(No difference)
Revision as of 13:01, 26 April 2021
Nelson Chamisa filed a petition on 20 August 2018 seeking nullification of the July 30 presidential election won by Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Background
Chamisa's MDC Alliance accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of rigging the vote in favour of Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF. According to the official results, Mnangagwa won nearly 51 percent of the vote to defeat MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, who received just over 44 percent.
The MDC says the commission inflated President Mnangagwa's vote totals and said that more ballots were tallied at some polling stations than there were registered voters.
Respondents
|Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa
|First Respondent
|Joseph Busha
|Second Respondent
|Melbah Dzapasi
|Third Respondent
|Nkosana Moyo
|Fourth Respondent
|Noah Manyika
|Fifth Respondent
|Harry Peter Wilson
|Sixth Respondent
|Taurai Mteki
|Seventh Respondent
|Thokozani Khuphe
|Eighth Respondent
|Divine Mhambi
|Ninth Respondent
|Lovemore Madhuku
|Tenth Respondent
|Peter Munyanduri
|Eleventh Respondent
|Ambrose Mutinhiri
|Twelfth Respondent
|Timothy Johannes Chiguvare
|Thirteenth Respondent
|Joice Mujuru
|Fourteenth Respondent
|Kwanele Hlabangana
|Fifteenth Respondent
|Evaristo Chikanga
|Sixteenth Respondent
|Daniel Shumba
|Seventeenth Respondent
|Violet Mariyacha
|Eighteenth Respondent
|Blessing Kasiyamhuru
|Nineteenth Respondent
|Elton Mangoma
|Twentieth Respondent
|Peter Gava
|Twenty-first Respondent
|Willard Mugadza
|Twenty-second Respondent
|The Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
|Twenty-third Respondent
|The Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
|Twenty-fourth Respondent
|Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
|Twenty-fifth Respondent[1]
- ↑ "Chamisa v Mnangagwa & 24 Others (CCZ 42/18) [2018]". 24 August 2018.