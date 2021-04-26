Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Nelson Chamisa Presidential Election Result Challenge"

Nelson Chamisa filed a petition on 20 August 2018 seeking nullification of the July 30 presidential election won by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Background

Chamisa's MDC Alliance accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of rigging the vote in favour of Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF. According to the official results, Mnangagwa won nearly 51 percent of the vote to defeat MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, who received just over 44 percent.

The MDC says the commission inflated President Mnangagwa's vote totals and said that more ballots were tallied at some polling stations than there were registered voters.

Respondents

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa First Respondent
Joseph Busha Second Respondent
Melbah Dzapasi Third Respondent
Nkosana Moyo Fourth Respondent
Noah Manyika Fifth Respondent
Harry Peter Wilson Sixth Respondent
Taurai Mteki Seventh Respondent
Thokozani Khuphe Eighth Respondent
Divine Mhambi Ninth Respondent
Lovemore Madhuku Tenth Respondent
Peter Munyanduri Eleventh Respondent
Ambrose Mutinhiri Twelfth Respondent
Timothy Johannes Chiguvare Thirteenth Respondent
Joice Mujuru Fourteenth Respondent
Kwanele Hlabangana Fifteenth Respondent
Evaristo Chikanga Sixteenth Respondent
Daniel Shumba Seventeenth Respondent
Violet Mariyacha Eighteenth Respondent
Blessing Kasiyamhuru Nineteenth Respondent
Elton Mangoma Twentieth Respondent
Peter Gava Twenty-first Respondent
Willard Mugadza Twenty-second Respondent
The Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Twenty-third Respondent
The Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Twenty-fourth Respondent
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Twenty-fifth Respondent[1]
