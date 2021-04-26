Difference between revisions of "Nelson Chamisa Presidential Election Result Challenge"

Nelson Chamisa filed a petition on 20 August 2018 seeking nullification of the July 30 presidential election won by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Background

Chamisa's MDC Alliance accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of rigging the vote in favour of Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF. According to the official results, Mnangagwa won nearly 51 percent of the vote to defeat MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, who received just over 44 percent.

The MDC says the commission inflated President Mnangagwa's vote totals and said that more ballots were tallied at some polling stations than there were registered voters.