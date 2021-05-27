|description= Nelson Tinashe Gombakomba Jr. is a Zimbabwean born comedian and paralegal based in the United Kingdom.

[[File:Nelson T. Gombakomba Jr..jpg|thumb|Nelson Tinashe Gombakomba Jr.]] '''Nelson Tinashe Gombakomba Jr.''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] born comedian and paralegal based in the United Kingdom.

Background

Gombakomba grew up in Mutare.[1]

Age

Nelson Gombakomba was born in June 1991.[1]

Education

Gombakomba did his high school education at Marist Brothers Secondary School. He also went to school with Nigel Tha Slick Pastor and Kadem the Comic.[1]

Career

In 2020 he was a finalist in a UK comedy competition called the Amused Moose New Act of the year. He was also selected to represent Norwich in a national comedy show called BBC Upload.

In 2015, Gombakomba won the Open Mic Competition in London. After winning that competition, he also managed to sell out his first solo show entitled Animal Lover which was performed in Norwich.[1]

In 2015 he also won UEA’s Got Talent 2015 (at the University of East Anglia). Gombakomba also won the King Gong at The Comedy Store London, and Beat the Frog.[2]

