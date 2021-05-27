Difference between revisions of "Nelson Gombakomba"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Nelson Tinashe Gombakomba Jr.''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] born comedian and paralegal based in the United Kingdom.
|+
'''Nelson Tinashe Gombakomba Jr.''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] born comedian and paralegal based in the United Kingdom.
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 37:
|Line 37:
|keywords= Nelson Gombakomba, Nelson Gombakomba videos, Nelson Gombakomba education, Nelson Gombakomba age, Nelson Gombakomba career
|keywords= Nelson Gombakomba, Nelson Gombakomba videos, Nelson Gombakomba education, Nelson Gombakomba age, Nelson Gombakomba career
|description= Nelson Tinashe Gombakomba Jr. is a Zimbabwean born comedian and paralegal based in the United Kingdom.
|description= Nelson Tinashe Gombakomba Jr. is a Zimbabwean born comedian and paralegal based in the United Kingdom.
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt= Nelson Gombakomba
|image_alt= Nelson Gombakomba
}}
}}
[[Category:Comedians]]
[[Category:Comedians]]
Latest revision as of 16:06, 27 May 2021
Nelson Tinashe Gombakomba Jr. is a Zimbabwean born comedian and paralegal based in the United Kingdom.
Background
Gombakomba grew up in Mutare.[1]
Age
Nelson Gombakomba was born in June 1991.[1]
Education
Gombakomba did his high school education at Marist Brothers Secondary School. He also went to school with Nigel Tha Slick Pastor and Kadem the Comic.[1]
Career
In 2020 he was a finalist in a UK comedy competition called the Amused Moose New Act of the year. He was also selected to represent Norwich in a national comedy show called BBC Upload.
In 2015, Gombakomba won the Open Mic Competition in London. After winning that competition, he also managed to sell out his first solo show entitled Animal Lover which was performed in Norwich.[1]
In 2015 he also won UEA’s Got Talent 2015 (at the University of East Anglia). Gombakomba also won the King Gong at The Comedy Store London, and Beat the Frog.[2]
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Praise Masvosva, Zim comedian conquers UK, H-Metro, Published: May 26, 2021, Retrieved: May 27, 2021
- ↑ nelson gombakomba, The Top Secret Comedy Club, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 27, 2021