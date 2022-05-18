Nelson Matongorere is a Zimbabwean football coach. Matongorere is a veteran CAF instructor. In 2013, he was found guilty of voting as then Zimbabwe captain Tapiwa Kapini for the 2012 Fifa Balon d’Or awards. He is a former national Under-17, U-20 and U-23 coach.

Background

As of April 2011, Nelson Matongorere is married to Elizabeth.[1]

Education

UEFA B coaching certificate[2]

Career

In March 2002, Matongorere was appointed Zimbabwe national football team assistant coach with Wieslaw Grabowski as the head coach.[3]

In 2009, he was appointed a Fifa instructor of coaching after he successfully completed the Futuro Level Three course held in Swaziland in September 2008. There were 12 instructors from SADC region who attended the course and Matongorere was one of the five who were recommended by Fifa to become regional instructors.[4][1]



In 2018, Matongorere joined CAPS United as a technical advisor after being recommended by Lloyd Chitembwe who was the club's coach at the time.

Chitembwe once played under Matongorere when he was appointed as CAPS United’s head coach in October 1998. Matongorere was dismissed from his role as CAPS United coach in January 2000, 15 months after taking over from Steve Kwashi.[2]

When Chitembwe left CAPS United for Harare City Football Club, Nelson Matongorere joined him as technical director.

In 2021, the ZIFA Northern Region board led by Martin Kweza appointed him to head their key development committee together with Lloyd Chigowe.[5]

When CAPS United reappointed Chitembwe as its head coach in November 2021, Matongorere was part of the backroom staff that joined him.[6]

Illegal Voting Allegations

In November 2013, Matongorere was found guilty of improper conduct for illegally voting in the world coach and player awards in 2012 by a five-member Zifa disciplinary committee chaired by Andrew Musengezi.

Matongorere allegedly overstepped his authority when he voted for the World Player of the Year as well as the Coach of the Year. Nelson Matongorere was also accused of having a hand in the disappearance of Caf C licence certificates in 2012.

Matongorere’s name appeared on the Fifa list of panellists as the Warriors captain who voted for Real Madrid and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Gerard Pique of Barcelona and Spain and the eventual winner, Barcelona and Argentina’s Lionel Messi. For the coach of the Year, he voted for Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Alex Ferguson.[7]

Nelson Matongorere was fired from his role as ZIFA technical director for voting as then Zimbabwe captain Tapiwa Kapini for the 2012 Fifa Balon d’Or awards.[8] In 2014, Matongorere appealed against his dismissal. In September 2014, the Labour Court ruled in his favour. His job at Zifa had been given to former Buymore and Caps FC coach Maxwell Jongwe.[9]

Hospitalisation

In 2011, Nelson Matongorere was hospitalised after suffering complications with his appendix. On 29 March 2011, Matongorere was admitted at a local hospital and underwent an operation on 30 March 2011.[1]