Nelson Takawira Mawema

  • 1960 - Secretary, Senka Branch, Gwelo (Gweru), NDP.
  • 1965 - Youth secretary, Highfield Branch, NDP.
  • 1968 - Member, Central Party.
  • 1972 - Member, NDP Executive.
  • 1977 - Organising secretary, Zanu.
  • 1980 - elected House of Assembly, Victoria Province (Masvingo), Zanu.
  • 1980 - Deputy Minister, Roads and Road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications. Zimbabwe.

