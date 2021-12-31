Nelson Takawira Mawema

1960 - Secretary, Senka Branch, Gwelo (Gweru), NDP.

1965 - Youth secretary, Highfield Branch, NDP.

1968 - Member, Central Party.

1972 - Member, NDP Executive.

1977 - Organising secretary, Zanu.

1980 - elected House of Assembly, Victoria Province (Masvingo), Zanu.

1980 - Deputy Minister, Roads and Road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications. Zimbabwe.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events