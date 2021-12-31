Difference between revisions of "Nelson Mawema"
Nelson Takawira Mawema
- 1960 - Secretary, Senka Branch, Gwelo (Gweru), NDP.
- 1965 - Youth secretary, Highfield Branch, NDP.
- 1968 - Member, Central Party.
- 1972 - Member, NDP Executive.
- 1977 - Organising secretary, Zanu.
- 1980 - elected House of Assembly, Victoria Province (Masvingo), Zanu.
- 1980 - Deputy Minister, Roads and Road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications. Zimbabwe.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.