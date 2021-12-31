Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Nelson Mawema"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Nelson Takawira Mawema''' * 1960 - Secretary, Senka Branch, Gwelo (Gweru), NDP. * 1965 - Youth secretary, Highfield Branch, NDP. * 1968 - Member, Central Party. * 197...")
 
Line 7: Line 7:
 
* 1977 - Organising secretary, Zanu.
 
* 1977 - Organising secretary, Zanu.
 
* 1980 - elected [[House of Assembly]], Victoria Province ([[Masvingo]]), Zanu.
 
* 1980 - elected [[House of Assembly]], Victoria Province ([[Masvingo]]), Zanu.
* 1980 - Deputy Minister, Roads and Road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications. Zimbabwe.  
+
* 1980 - Deputy Minister, Roads and Road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications. Zimbabwe. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell,  African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.  
+
'''Born''': 15 May 1937. [[Gutu]]. <br/>
 +
Father was dipping tank supervisor. Religious, [[Dutch Reformed]] Church. Six boys, two girls.  
  
 
==School / Education==
 
==School / Education==
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.  
+
Chitsa Primary School in [[Gutu]], then Lozekeyi in [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
 +
[[Tegwani High School]], a year of work, [[Fletcher High School]], [[Gweru]]. <br/>
 +
A South African Commercial Correspondence College.  
  
 
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==

Revision as of 09:33, 31 December 2021

Nelson Takawira Mawema

  • 1960 - Secretary, Senka Branch, Gwelo (Gweru), NDP.
  • 1965 - Youth secretary, Highfield Branch, NDP.
  • 1968 - Member, Central Party.
  • 1972 - Member, NDP Executive.
  • 1977 - Organising secretary, Zanu.
  • 1980 - elected House of Assembly, Victoria Province (Masvingo), Zanu.
  • 1980 - Deputy Minister, Roads and Road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications. Zimbabwe. [1]

Personal Details

Born: 15 May 1937. Gutu.
Father was dipping tank supervisor. Religious, Dutch Reformed Church. Six boys, two girls.

School / Education

Chitsa Primary School in Gutu, then Lozekeyi in Bulawayo.
Tegwani High School, a year of work, Fletcher High School, Gweru.
A South African Commercial Correspondence College.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Nelson_Mawema&oldid=113672"