Revision as of 09:33, 31 December 2021
Nelson Takawira Mawema
- 1960 - Secretary, Senka Branch, Gwelo (Gweru), NDP.
- 1965 - Youth secretary, Highfield Branch, NDP.
- 1968 - Member, Central Party.
- 1972 - Member, NDP Executive.
- 1977 - Organising secretary, Zanu.
- 1980 - elected House of Assembly, Victoria Province (Masvingo), Zanu.
- 1980 - Deputy Minister, Roads and Road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications. Zimbabwe. [1]
Personal Details
Born: 15 May 1937. Gutu.
Father was dipping tank supervisor. Religious, Dutch Reformed Church. Six boys, two girls.
School / Education
Chitsa Primary School in Gutu, then Lozekeyi in Bulawayo.
Tegwani High School, a year of work, Fletcher High School, Gweru.
A South African Commercial Correspondence College.
Service / Career
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020