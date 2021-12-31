Pindula

'''Nelson Takawira Mawema'''  
'''Nelson Takawira Mawema''' was an early political activist, who spent most of the '''1970'''s in detention. He was elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''.
  
 
* 1960 - Secretary, Senka Branch, Gwelo ([[Gweru]]), NDP.
Line 12: Line 12:
 
'''Born''': 15 May 1937. [[Gutu]]. <br/>
 
Father was dipping tank supervisor. Religious, [[Dutch Reformed]] Church. Six boys, two girls.  
'''Marriage''': to Gamuchirayi.
  
 
==School / Education==
 
==School / Education==
Line 19: Line 20:
  
 
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==
'''1960''' - NDP Branch secretary. Detentions. <br/>
'''1963''' to '''1965''' - In [[Wha Wha]]. Met [[Robert Mugabe]] there. <br/>
Travelling salesman for book company. Combined with travelling Zanu representative, doing mobilisation. <br/>
'''1965/66''' - Football organisations. <br/>
'''1968''' - Multiracial Centre Party formed by [[Pat Bashford]]. Joined. <br/>
'''March 1977''' - Detained. <br/>
'''December 1979''' - Released. <br/>
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
Line 28: Line 36:
 
[[Category:Politicians]]

Nelson Takawira Mawema was an early political activist, who spent most of the 1970s in detention. He was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

  • 1960 - Secretary, Senka Branch, Gwelo (Gweru), NDP.
  • 1965 - Youth secretary, Highfield Branch, NDP.
  • 1968 - Member, Central Party.
  • 1972 - Member, NDP Executive.
  • 1977 - Organising secretary, Zanu.
  • 1980 - elected House of Assembly, Victoria Province (Masvingo), Zanu.
  • 1980 - Deputy Minister, Roads and Road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications. Zimbabwe. [1]

Personal Details

Born: 15 May 1937. Gutu.
Father was dipping tank supervisor. Religious, Dutch Reformed Church. Six boys, two girls. Marriage: to Gamuchirayi.

School / Education

Chitsa Primary School in Gutu, then Lozekeyi in Bulawayo.
Tegwani High School, a year of work, Fletcher High School, Gweru.
A South African Commercial Correspondence College.

Service / Career

1960 - NDP Branch secretary. Detentions.
1963 to 1965 - In Wha Wha. Met Robert Mugabe there.
Travelling salesman for book company. Combined with travelling Zanu representative, doing mobilisation.
1965/66 - Football organisations.
1968 - Multiracial Centre Party formed by Pat Bashford. Joined.
March 1977 - Detained.
December 1979 - Released.

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
