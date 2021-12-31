Travelling salesman for book company. Combined with travelling Zanu representative, doing mobilisation. <br/>

'''1963''' to '''1965''' - In [[Wha Wha]]. Met [[Robert Mugabe]] there. <br/>

Father was dipping tank supervisor. Religious, [[Dutch Reformed]] Church. Six boys, two girls.

Father was dipping tank supervisor. Religious, [[Dutch Reformed]] Church. Six boys, two girls.

'''Nelson Takawira Mawema''' was an early political activist, who spent most of the '''1970'''s in detention. He was elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''.

Nelson Takawira Mawema was an early political activist, who spent most of the 1970s in detention. He was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

1960 - Secretary, Senka Branch, Gwelo (Gweru), NDP.

1965 - Youth secretary, Highfield Branch, NDP.

1968 - Member, Central Party.

1972 - Member, NDP Executive.

1977 - Organising secretary, Zanu.

1980 - elected House of Assembly, Victoria Province (Masvingo), Zanu.

1980 - Deputy Minister, Roads and Road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications. Zimbabwe. [1]

Personal Details

Born: 15 May 1937. Gutu.

Father was dipping tank supervisor. Religious, Dutch Reformed Church. Six boys, two girls. Marriage: to Gamuchirayi.

School / Education

Chitsa Primary School in Gutu, then Lozekeyi in Bulawayo.

Tegwani High School, a year of work, Fletcher High School, Gweru.

A South African Commercial Correspondence College.

Service / Career

1960 - NDP Branch secretary. Detentions.

1963 to 1965 - In Wha Wha. Met Robert Mugabe there.

Travelling salesman for book company. Combined with travelling Zanu representative, doing mobilisation.

1965/66 - Football organisations.

1968 - Multiracial Centre Party formed by Pat Bashford. Joined.

March 1977 - Detained.

December 1979 - Released.



Events

Further Reading