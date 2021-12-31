Difference between revisions of "Nelson Mawema"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Nelson Takawira Mawema'''
|+
'''Nelson Takawira Mawema'''
* 1960 - Secretary, Senka Branch, Gwelo ([[Gweru]]), NDP.
* 1960 - Secretary, Senka Branch, Gwelo ([[Gweru]]), NDP.
|Line 12:
|Line 12:
'''Born''': 15 May 1937. [[Gutu]]. <br/>
'''Born''': 15 May 1937. [[Gutu]]. <br/>
Father was dipping tank supervisor. Religious, [[Dutch Reformed]] Church. Six boys, two girls.
Father was dipping tank supervisor. Religious, [[Dutch Reformed]] Church. Six boys, two girls.
|+
==School / Education==
==School / Education==
|Line 19:
|Line 20:
==Service / Career==
==Service / Career==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Events==
==Events==
|Line 28:
|Line 36:
|title=Nelson Mawema
|title=Nelson Mawema
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords=, , ,
|description= Local Government Elections 2018
|description= Local Government Elections 2018
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 09:53, 31 December 2021
Nelson Takawira Mawema was an early political activist, who spent most of the 1970s in detention. He was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
- 1960 - Secretary, Senka Branch, Gwelo (Gweru), NDP.
- 1965 - Youth secretary, Highfield Branch, NDP.
- 1968 - Member, Central Party.
- 1972 - Member, NDP Executive.
- 1977 - Organising secretary, Zanu.
- 1980 - elected House of Assembly, Victoria Province (Masvingo), Zanu.
- 1980 - Deputy Minister, Roads and Road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications. Zimbabwe. [1]
Personal Details
Born: 15 May 1937. Gutu.
Father was dipping tank supervisor. Religious, Dutch Reformed Church. Six boys, two girls. Marriage: to Gamuchirayi.
School / Education
Chitsa Primary School in Gutu, then Lozekeyi in Bulawayo.
Tegwani High School, a year of work, Fletcher High School, Gweru.
A South African Commercial Correspondence College.
Service / Career
1960 - NDP Branch secretary. Detentions.
1963 to 1965 - In Wha Wha. Met Robert Mugabe there.
Travelling salesman for book company. Combined with travelling Zanu representative, doing mobilisation.
1965/66 - Football organisations.
1968 - Multiracial Centre Party formed by Pat Bashford. Joined.
March 1977 - Detained.
December 1979 - Released.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020