Government has served them with letters cancelling the 25-year leases they were issued under the wildlife-based land reform programme. <ref name="Zanu PF bigwigs booted out of Save Conservancy"> [https://nehandaradio.com/2014/09/10/zanu-pf-bigwigs-booted-out-of-save-conservancy/ Zanu PF bigwigs booted out of Save Conservancy], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: 10 September 2014, Retrieved: 31 December 2021''</ref>

Among the beneficiaries allegedly ejected from Save Valley Conservancy:

Then '''September 2014''' - '''Zanu PF bigwigs booted out of Save Conservancy'''

Others are ex-Tourism secretary Sylvester Maunganidze, Nelson Mawema, Farai Mukota , Bertha Chikwama , one Motokai , Chiefs Gudo and Mundau Tshovani , Tafadzwa Ngarande , Ray Musimbwa , Grey Mushava , Josiah Pasi , Jeddy Jaboon , Gladman Chibememe , Masvingo provincial administrator Felix Chikovo , the late Vice-President Simon Muzenda’s son Tongai, Elliot Takawira , believed to be related to the late former Zanu vice-president Leopold Takawira , and war veterans’ leader Joseph Chinotimba, among others. Chiredzi South MP Baloyi claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman.

According to documents gleaned by NewsDay, some of the Zanu PF and military elites who have benefited are Lieutenant Colonel David Moyo, Major General Gibson Mashingaidze, Retired Colonel Claudius Makova, Assistant Commissioner Connel Dube, Masvingo Provincial Intelligence Officer Chibaya, Major General Engelbert Rugeje, Brigadier General Livingstone Chineka, Higher Education minister Stan Mudenge, Health deputy minister Douglas Mombeshora, Zanu PF central committee member Enock Porusingazi, MPs Ailess Baloyi, Abraham Sithole, Samson Mukanduri, Noel Mandebvu, Shuvai Mahofa, Titus Maluleke and Ronald Rundava.

Chiredzi South MP [[Ailess Baloyi ]] claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. <ref name="Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named"> [https://nehandaradio.com/2012/09/06/zanu-pf-save-valley-looters-named/ Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: 6 September 2014, Retrieved: 31 December 2021''</ref>

The saga has seen Tourism minister Walter Mzembi and his Environment counterpart Francis Nhema engaging in an ugly public spat. Mzembi says the parcelling-out of conservancies to party activists was threatening the successful hosting of next year’s United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly in Victoria Falls.

* [[ Elliot Takawira ]] - believed to be related to the late former Zanu vice-president Leopold Takawira

According to documents with ''Newsday'', those named:

[[Walter Mzembi]] said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in [[Victoria Falls]].

Nelson Takawira Mawema was an early political activist, who spent most of the 1970s in detention. He was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

1960 - Secretary, Senka Branch, Gwelo (Gweru), NDP.

1965 - Youth secretary, Highfield Branch, NDP.

1968 - Member, Central Party.

1972 - Member, NDP Executive.

1977 - Organising secretary, Zanu.

1980 - elected House of Assembly, Victoria Province (Masvingo), Zanu.

1980 - Deputy Minister, Roads and Road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications. Zimbabwe. [1]

Personal Details

Born: 15 May 1937. Gutu.

Father was dipping tank supervisor. Religious, Dutch Reformed Church. Six boys, two girls. Marriage: to Gamuchirayi.

School / Education

Chitsa Primary School in Gutu, then Lozekeyi in Bulawayo.

Tegwani High School, a year of work, Fletcher High School, Gweru.

A South African Commercial Correspondence College.

Service / Career

1960 - NDP Branch secretary. Detentions.

1963 to 1965 - In Wha Wha. Met Robert Mugabe there.

Travelling salesman for book company. Combined with travelling Zanu representative, doing mobilisation.

1965/66 - Football organisations.

1968 - Multiracial Centre Party formed by Pat Bashford. Joined.

March 1977 - Detained.

December 1979 - Released.



Events

Further Reading

On 6 September 2014 - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named

Others:

