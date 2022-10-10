Difference between revisions of "Nelson Mawema"
==Further Reading==
Nelson Takawira Mawema was an early political activist, who spent most of the 1970s in detention. He was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
- 1960 - Secretary, Senka Branch, Gwelo (Gweru), NDP.
- 1965 - Youth secretary, Highfield Branch, NDP.
- 1968 - Member, Central Party.
- 1972 - Member, NDP Executive.
- 1977 - Organising secretary, Zanu.
- 1980 - elected House of Assembly, Victoria Province (Masvingo), Zanu.
- 1980 - Deputy Minister, Roads and Road Traffic, Posts and Telecommunications. Zimbabwe. [1]
Personal Details
Born: 15 May 1937. Gutu.
Father was dipping tank supervisor. Religious, Dutch Reformed Church. Six boys, two girls. Marriage: to Gamuchirayi.
School / Education
Chitsa Primary School in Gutu, then Lozekeyi in Bulawayo.
Tegwani High School, a year of work, Fletcher High School, Gweru.
A South African Commercial Correspondence College.
Service / Career
1960 - NDP Branch secretary. Detentions.
1963 to 1965 - In Wha Wha. Met Robert Mugabe there.
Travelling salesman for book company. Combined with travelling Zanu representative, doing mobilisation.
1965/66 - Football organisations.
1968 - Multiracial Centre Party formed by Pat Bashford. Joined.
March 1977 - Detained.
December 1979 - Released.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gutu East returned to Parliament:
- Ephraim Marwizi of Zanu PF with 8 865 votes,
- Nelson Mawema of Zanu PF with 5 951 votes.
Turnout - 15 367 voters or 41.91 %
Events
Further Reading
Save Valley Conservancy
On 6 September 2014 - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named
Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed.
Walter Mzembi said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in Victoria Falls. According to documents with Newsday, those named:
- Walter Mzembi - Tourism Minister
- Francis Nhema - Environment Minister
- Lieutenant Colonel David Moyo
- Major General Gibson Mashingaidze
- Retired Colonel Claudius Makova
- Assistant Commissioner Connel Dube
- Masvingo Provincial Intelligence Officer Chibaya
- Major General Engelbert Rugeje
- Brigadier General Livingstone Chineka
- Higher Education minister Stan Mudenge
- Health deputy minister Douglas Mombeshora
- Zanu PF central committee member Enock Porusingazi
- MP Ailess Baloyi
- MP Abraham Sithole
- MP Samson Mukanduri
- MP Noel Mandebvu
- MP Shuvai Mahofa
- MP Titus Maluleke
- MP Ronald Rundava
Others:
- ex-Tourism secretary Sylvester Maunganidze
- Nelson Mawema
- Farai Mukota
- Bertha Chikwama
- one Motokai
- Chief Gudo
- Chief Mundau Tshovani
- Chief Tafadzwa Ngarande
- Chief Ray Musimbwa
- Chief Grey Mushava
- Chief Josiah Pasi
- Chief Jeddy Jaboon
- Chief Gladman Chibememe
- Masvingo provincial administrator Felix Chikovo
- Tongai Muzenda - the late Vice-President Simon Muzenda’s son
- Elliot Takawira - believed to be related to the late former Zanu vice-president Leopold Takawira
- Joseph Chinotimba - war veterans’ leader
among others.
Chiredzi South MP Ailess Baloyi claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. [2]
Then September 2014 - Zanu PF bigwigs booted out of Save Conservancy Among the beneficiaries allegedly ejected from Save Valley Conservancy:
- Titus Maluleke - Masvingo Governor
- Shuvai Mahofa - Zanu-PF Central Committee member
- Nelson Mawema - Politburo member
- Ailess Baloyi - former Chiredzi South Member of Parliament
- Ronald Ndaba - his former Chiredzi North counterpart.
Government has served them with letters cancelling the 25-year leases they were issued under the wildlife-based land reform programme. [3]
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
- ↑ Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named, Nehanda Radio, Published: 6 September 2014, Retrieved: 31 December 2021
- ↑ Zanu PF bigwigs booted out of Save Conservancy, Nehanda Radio, Published: 10 September 2014, Retrieved: 31 December 2021