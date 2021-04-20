Difference between revisions of "Nelson Mutauri"
In July 2018, Nelson Mutauri was elected to Ward 19 Mazowe RDC, for Zanu PF with 1883 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 19 Mazowe RDC with 1883 votes, beating Kerebo Chikovera of MDC Alliance with 607 votes, Brian Chirwa of PRC with 130 votes, and Stephen Nyaunga, independent with 58 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
