Nelson Mutsonziwa is a Zimbabwean lawyer. On 8 March 2022, Mutsonziwa was appointed Acting Prosecutor General succeeding Kumbirai Hodzi who resigned from office on medical grounds.
Career
In 2014, Mutsonziwa failed to meet the grade of a High Court judge when he participated as a candidate for public interviews.[1] Nelson Mutsonziwa has held the national director of public prosecutions and deputy national director of public prosecutions positions. He served as deputy national director of public prosecutions when Florence Ziyambi was the national director of public prosecutions.[2] He has also served as Acting Deputy Prosecutor-General.[3] On 8 March 2022, Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed Nelson Musonziwa Acting Prosecutor General with immediate effect. Musonziwa succeeded Kumbirai Hodzi who resigned from office on medical grounds.[4]
References
