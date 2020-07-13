Difference between revisions of "Nelton Chivanga"

In July 2018, Nelton Chivanga was elected to Ward 3 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1734 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Zvimba RDC with 1734 votes, beating Maria Wemba of MDC-Alliance with 395 votes, Kudzanayi Magaramombe of NPF with 90 votes and Shammy Mbulayi of PRC with 52 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]